Tanishq Unveils Its Grand New Store in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, 9th August 2024: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched its grand new store in Sector-17C, Chandigarh. The brand new store was inaugurated by CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd. at 11:30 AM. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get a free gold coin on every purchase*. This offer is valid from 9th to 11th August 2024. The store is located at SCO 194 195, Near Ghazal Restaurant, Bridge Market, 17C, Sector 17, Pin Code: 160017.

Spanning across 11000 sq. ft., it includes four exclusive zone floor comprising of Exclusive Wedding Zone and Exclusive High Value Zone. The store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki. It proudly presents Tanishq’s festive collections in gold such as ‘Dharohar’, drawing inspiration from the heirloom artifacts from the eras gone by.

The store is also equipped with a modern, contemporary and lightweight jewellery collection ‘String It’ along with a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery ‘GlamDays’. Furthermore, the store houses ‘Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani’ collection, designed with intricate karigari techniques such as Rawa, Filgree, Chandak and enamel work along with coloured stones piroi for modern brides, and ‘Enchanted Trails’ collection, drawing inspiration from the intricate beauty of the exotic nature. Additionally, the store houses ‘The Spotlight Edit’ collection, offering 33 designs of natural diamond necklaces along with Aveer’, an exclusive jewellery line for men. Additionally, the store also presents jewellery pieces from ‘Rivaah’, a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.