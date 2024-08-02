Tasva’s Ceremonial Wear Shines at the Paris Olympics’ 2024 Opening Ceremony

2nd Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., in collaboration with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, was honored to design the ceremonial wear for Team India for the Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony. This prestigious collaboration for Tasva, as the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics, marks a significant milestone in Tasva’s journey as it represents the spirit, culture, and elegance of India on the global stage.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was a grand spectacle, with the Indian contingent making a stunning entrance in Tasva’s meticulously crafted attire. The ceremonial wear beautifully blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements, staying true to Tasva’s philosophy of celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage while embracing contemporary styles.

Tasva’s ceremonial attire for Team India draws profound inspiration from the Indian flag. The tricolor palette embodies national pride and unity. The contemporary silhouettes of the Bundi jacket and the pre-pleated saree when combined with the thoughtful choice of fabrics-cotton and viscose crepe-along with practical detail, not just ensure comfort and functionality for the athletes, but also represent a fine balance of tradition with modernity. The athletes’ looks are completed with modern sneakers adorned in golden brocade, adding a final touch of elegance and tradition.

“It was a moment of great pride for Tasva to contribute to the grandeur of the Paris Olympics 2024,” said Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, of Tasva. “Our designs aimed to highlight the rich cultural tapestry of India while ensuring that our athletes looked and felt their best. The collaboration underscores Tasva’s dedication to blending tradition with modernity, ensuring that Indian athletes shine brightly at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.” Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer at Tasva, shared “Seeing the outfits come to life adorned with the Team India Olympics logo was a moment of immense pride for Tasva. As our athletes sailed past the Seine during the opening ceremony, they carried a piece of India, making a bold statement in the fashion capital of the world.”

The ceremonial wear designed by Tasva is more than just clothing; it is a symbol of unity and excellence. Each piece was carefully crafted to ensure comfort, elegance, and functionality, allowing the athletes to feel their best as they paraded on the world stage. The ceremonial wear featured a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing India’s timeless appeal and its forward-looking vision.

The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 comprises a total of 117 athletes, with 70 men and 47 women representing the country in various sports. Each athlete embodies the spirit of excellence and determination, and Tasva is proud to have been part of their journey at the global stage.