Tata AIA Launches Shubh Family Protect A Life Cover That Combines Lump-Sum and Regular Income for Your Family’s Future

Mumbai, 24th October 2025: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurers, is introducing Tata AIA Shubh Family Protect—a game-changing term plan that offers both an immediate lump-sum payout and a flexible monthly income for up to 30 years. Designed to provide comprehensive financial protection for families, this first-of-its-kind plan is an ideal solution for those seeking peace of mind in uncertain times.

A Product Designed for Real-Life Needs

In the event of a sudden loss of a loved one, the emotional devastation is immeasurable, and the financial burden that follows can feel just as overwhelming. Often, families are left with a large lump-sum payout, which, while helpful, can be difficult to manage—especially at a time when clarity and stability are needed most.

Shubh Family Protect by Tata AIA understands this challenge and offers a thoughtful solution. Rather than leaving families to navigate a single, large payout, the plan combines the benefit of a lump-sum amount with the security of a steady monthly income—a lifeline for those left behind.

For families, this approach ensures that the immediate financial needs are covered without worrying about running out of resources. The lump-sum payout is there to ease the immediate pain—covering funeral expenses, paying off debts, or handling other urgent costs. But the monthly income is where the true power of Shubh Family Protect shines, providing a consistent, long-term financial cushion that lets the family move forward with confidence.

Take, for example, elderly parents who depend on their child for financial support. The lump-sum payout can go towards sustaining their health and medical expenses, ensuring they continue to receive the care they need, even as they mourn their loss. The monthly income ensures that they don’t feel the weight of financial instability while adjusting to this new reality. Their daily needs are taken care of—giving them peace of mind, something often overlooked in these moments of grief.

For the wife left behind, the financial gap after a loss can feel enormous. But with Shubh Family Protect, the monthly income ensures that she can continue with life as smoothly as possible. From household bills to daily essentials, the regular payout becomes the foundation on which she can build her future—without having to sacrifice her quality of life. She can continue managing the household, taking care of her children, and focusing on the things that matter most.

Then there are the children, whose lives should not be interrupted by the loss of a parent. Their education, dreams, and future should remain unshaken. With the monthly income from Shubh Family Protect, their education continues without interruption. School fees, tuition, and extracurricular activities are all supported, allowing them to focus on their studies without worrying about how their future will be funded.

One of the most thoughtful features of Shubh Family Protect is its ability to nominate multiple beneficiaries, ensuring that everyone who needs support is taken care of. Whether it’s the spouse, children, or aging parents, each dependent can have their share of the benefit clearly outlined, preventing confusion and disputes during an already difficult time. This ensures that everyone—from the youngest child to the elderly parent—receives the support they need in a manner that suits their unique circumstances.

By thinking through the needs of each family member, Shubh Family Protect doesn’t just offer life insurance—it offers peace of mind, stability, and the ability for families to continue living their lives without the financial strain that can often accompany a sudden loss. Tata AIA has redefined what it means to provide protection, ensuring that the life lived by the loved one is honored through long-term security for those left behind.

Commenting on the launch, Sujeet Kothare, Chief of Products, Marketing, Corporate Communications & Business Mid Office, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, we believe in providing more than just financial protection—we believe in making sure that families are supported through every stage of life. Shubh Family Protect is our way of ensuring that families have the financial security they need, with the flexibility they deserve. The 0% GST makes it even more accessible, making the product a powerful tool for those who want to secure their family’s future without the burden of additional costs.”

Key Benefits of Tata AIA Shubh Family Protect –

Immediate Lump-Sum Payout: Fast, simple access to funds for urgent expenses.

Monthly Income for 10–30 Years: Ongoing support to manage daily living expenses.

Flexible Payout Options: Choose between fixed or rising monthly income to keep up with inflation.

Multiple Nominee Options: Peace of mind knowing all your loved ones are taken care of.

Terminal Illness Protection: 50% of the sum assured is paid immediately if diagnosed, with all future premiums waived.

0% GST Advantage: No GST on premiums for individual life insurance plans, making it more affordable for families.

With Shubh Family Protect, Tata AIA continues to lead the way in helping families stay financially ready for anything life throws their way—truly ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar.’