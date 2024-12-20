Tata Chemicals Earns Dual Distinction at CII Summit

Chandigarh, December 20, 2024: Tata Chemicals has been recognized with two esteemed awards at the CII Summit on Technology, Intellectual Property, and Industry-Academia Partnerships, celebrating its commitment to innovation and collaboration. The company received the following accolades:

Winner in the Large Manufacturing Category for Best Trademark Portfolio (2019–24): Recognizing its exemplary efforts in IP generation and protection, which drive business growth and economic progress.

Diamond Winner in the Industry-Academia Partnership – Industry Large Category: For fostering innovation through impactful collaborations with universities, addressing industry needs, and advancing cutting-edge research capabilities.

The awards were presented by Dr. R A Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and Former Director-General of CSIR, during the summit organized by the CII National Committee on Intellectual Property and the CII National Forum on Industry-Academia Partnership for R&D and Innovation.

The Best Trademark Portfolio Award highlights Tata Chemicals’ strategic approach to intellectual property management, with a strong focus on protecting and leveraging its trademarks to fuel growth and establish a competitive edge in the global market.

The Industry-Academia Partnership Diamond Award emphasizes Tata Chemicals’ dedication to nurturing innovation ecosystems. The company’s partnerships with academic institutions have led to transformative solutions that address industry challenges, bridge the gap between theory and practice, and strengthen India’s research landscape.

These accolades reflect Tata Chemicals’ relentless pursuit of excellence in innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. By integrating robust IP strategies with meaningful partnerships, the company continues to drive progress and contribute to a brighter future.