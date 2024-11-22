Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette announce their annual Black Friday Sale

November 22, 2024 : The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group—Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette have announced their highly anticipated annual Black Friday Sale. Scheduled from November 23 to December 2, 2024, the sale will offer consumers the perfect opportunity to shop from brands they love the most across a range of categories, including apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, kids, watches, and more, at never-seen-before prices. From exclusive offers to limited-hour flash deals, it’s time to browse and shop as we kick-start the holiday season celebrations.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, “The Black Friday sale is indeed an exciting time. With unbeatable offers on a wide range of leading brands across categories, it is our biggest sale event for the holiday season. With the rebranding of Tata CLiQ to Tata CLiQ Fashion, we’ve not only strengthened our portfolio as we switch our focus to fashion and lifestyle but also enhanced the app and web experience to offer consumers a seamless, fashion-forward shopping experience. On Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Palette, we’ve further expanded our offerings with the addition of new categories, brands, and exclusive collections to cater to the current trends and demand. We anticipate strong growth compared to last year’s sale event, with categories such as winter wear, western fashion, and wedding attire expected to perform particularly well given the current season. We look forward to ending the calendar year on a high note.”

This Black Friday, Tata CLiQ Fashion is embracing the theme ‘Embrace your every colour’, inviting shoppers to explore their unique style and celebrate individuality. The platform’s fashion-forward collection empowers consumers to mix, match, and stand out as they curate their looks with boundless creativity. With up to 85% off, consumers can avail blockbuster deals on the latest styles and collections from renowned brands across fashion and lifestyle, in addition to added benefits such as additional coupons, 100% cashback, and bank offers.

Refresh your wardrobe this season with unbeatable deals on menswear and womenswear from sought-after brands like BIBA, Fabindia, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Pepe Jeans, Under Armour, U.S. Polo Assn., Vero Moda, and more, up to 30-80% off. In the footwear category for men and women, adidas, Asics, Bugatti, Metro, On, Puma, and more are up to 30% – 70% off. Additionally, Red Tape will be at flat 80% off and Woodland will be at flat 50% off.

Timepieces from brands like Armani Exchange, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 50% off. Brands in the eyewear category are up to 85% off. Don’t miss out on savings on handbags from Aldo, Guess, and Hidesign as well as luggage from Aristocrat, Calvin Klein, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger. In the jewellery category, Giva will be available at a flat 55% off, and Joyalukkas, Mia by Tanishq, and P.N. Gadgil will have exciting offers one can’t miss. D’décor and Pure Home & Living in the home category are up to 25% off and Wonderchef is up to 45% off. If one is looking at shopping for gadgets, avail exciting offers on Apple, Samsung, and Sony accessories, along with Marshall products.

With up to 60% off, Tata CLiQ Palette is encouring consumers to ‘Go Big on Bold’ by offering attractive deals on beauty this Black Friyay Sale, making it the perfect time to indulge and stock up on beauty products. Avail offers and gifts with purchases on make-up brands like Maybelline New York and Sugar Cosmetics. With the onset of winter, give your skin the care it deserves by shopping for skincare essentials that will be up to 60% off. In the luxury section, Clinique and M.A.C will be up to 30% off, along with complimentary gifts on all orders.

Milkshake and Olaplex haircare products will be up to 15% off, with complimentary gifts included on select purchases. Additionally, fragrances from brands like Ferragamo, Rabanne, and Versace will be available at up to 10-40% off. Consumers can now access Tata CLiQ Palette on Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to dive into a world of exceptional finds at extraordinary prices. ‘Expect the unexpected’ this Black Friday Sale with up to 50% off, surprise giveaways, unexpected price drops, and much more.

Step out in style this holiday season with menswear brands like Boss, Brooks Brothers, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion up to 40-60% off, and womenswear brands like DKNY, Forever New, Guess, and La Vie En Rose up to 30-50% off. The kids’ fashion and accessories category also has offers on brands like Baby Jalebi, Boss Kids, Choupette, and Joie. In the Indiluxe section, House of Masaba, Mason Home, Mokobara, Ritu Kumar, Saint G, Shantanu and Nikhil, and more are up to 30-60% off.

If one is looking at investing in a new timepiece, brands like Maserati, Michael Kors, and Versace are up to 40-45% off. Eyewear brands like Burberry, D&G, Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford have special offers. In the jewellery category, Swarovski and Ted Baker are up to 50% and 70% off, respectively.

Avail exceptional offers of up to 30-50% off on Aspinal of London, Guess, Samsonite, and Tommy Hilfiger in the accessories section. Footwear brands like adidas Originals, Aldo, New Balance, and Under Armour are also offering up to 35-50% off. Make the most of the irresistible offers on home brands like Ellementry, Haus of Bars by Speedx, Le Creuset, Mason Home, Noritake, Smeg, Spread Spain, and Whispering Homes.

Fragrance enthusiasts can avail offers up to 50% off on brands Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent, and more. In addition, enjoy exciting offers and complimentary gifts from Estee Lauder, Jo Malone London, M.A.C, and Tom Ford fragrances. Skincare brands like Paula’s Choice is at a flat 15% off, and one can avail gifts with every purchase on Forest Essentials.

Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank and American Express credit cards. Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury will also offer 10% instant discount on RBL Bank credit cards. These offers are only valid from November 22 – December 02, 2024, subject to T&C.