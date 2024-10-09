Tata Communications Joins Forces with Palo Alto Networks to Enhance Enterprise Cyber Resilience

Mumbai, INDIA, 09th October 2024: Tata Communications today announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises.

The rapid shift towards digital transformation, cloud adoption, and remote workforces has significantly expanded and complicated the attack surface for organizations, making them more vulnerable to sophisticated cyberthreats. To combat these challenges, enterprises require robust, integrated, and managed cybersecurity solutions.

The best-of- breed offering will bring together Palo Alto Networks industry-leading technologies with Tata Communications digital fabric of solutions and deep industry expertise across network security, cloud security, cyberthreat detection and response, security assessment and consulting services — leveraging a powerful alliance to address the evolving cyberthreat landscape.

The partnership will address these critical needs by offering a robust cloud and cybersecurity fabric of services and technologies that are focused on delivering the following key benefits:

● Advanced threat hunting, incident response, and compliance capabilities:

As businesses transition to cloud-based solutions, new security challenges emerge, such as unauthorised access and lack of visibility into cloud environments. Unlike other traditional Security Operations Centre (SOC) tools that often fall short in these settings, the Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered platform, combines the capabilities of SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and other SOC tools to simplify security operations.

● Proactive threat isolation and resolution with embedded threat intelligence: Tata Communications will offer a unified, cloud-delivered security solution that integrates network security, cloud security, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 capabilities and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), by leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform — a cloud-based platform for network security services that offers consolidated, best-in-class security at the edge for end-users.

● Seamless deployment and operations: Tata Communications will also provide dedicated managed services, including the lifecycle management of Palo Alto Networks solutions allowing customers to focus on their core business.

● Optimised security posture and enhanced user experience: The partnership will deliver rapid detection and reduced response times, with simplified security management.

● Significant cost savings and operational efficiencies: Customers will benefit by consolidating multiple security vendors and services into a single provider.

● Unmatched expertise: Tata Communications to enable rigorous assessment of existing security infrastructure and recommend a roadmap with access to real-time analytics and insights, threat intelligence, and a use case library.