Tata Consumer Products Introduces Tetley Kombucha: Unveils a Refreshing Journey of Wellness and Flavor

8th Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, is thrilled to announce the launch of Tetley Kombucha. Kombucha is a fermented sparkling drink that invites people to enjoy a distinctive and revitalizing drink experience. It promises a great blend of flavor and well-being. The mildly fizzy, fermented drink made from tea and a specific culinary culture known as a ‘SCOBY’ (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts), has gained popularity for its various benefits.

Tetley Kombucha boasts of a unique formulation with prebiotic fiber. It provides consumers with a choice between two captivating variants – Ginger Lemon and Peach, catering to varying taste preferences. With its unique light taste, it aims to offer a rejuvenating experience to consumers.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products said, “We are excited to introduce Tetley Kombucha, our latest product launch that extends beyond traditional tea-based beverages. This marks a pivotal moment for Tetley as we enter new categories, aiming to maximize our potential and strengthen brand equity simultaneously. Tetley Kombucha is tailored for individuals who are health-conscious and trend-savvy, appreciating quality products and aspiring to enjoy rejuvenating experiences for their overall wellness.”

Tetley is unique due to its imported Kombucha Base, ensuring the highest standards of quality, with every batch undergoing thorough testing to match the brand’s unwavering standards before moving forward with commercial production.

Tetley Kombucha will be available at a competitive price of Rs. 175 for 250 ml with a 9-month shelf life. As Tata Consumer Products continues to innovate and expand its offerings, Tetley Kombucha stands out as a delightful choice for those seeking an active and more vibrant lifestyle.