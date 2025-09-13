Tata Motors Announces Biggest Bonanza on Small Commercial Vehicles & Pickups

Bengaluru, 13 September 2025: Tata Motors, India’s No.1 commercial vehicle manufacturer, is bringing festive cheer early for its Small Commercial Vehicle and Pick-up (SCVPU) customers. Following the announcement of full GST benefit pass-through, the company is now sweetening the deal with an assured gift of a 32-inch LED TV and additional consumer benefits of up to Rs.65,000 on the diesel, petrol, and bi-fuel variants of all its popular brands – Ace, Ace Pro, Intra and Yodha. This limited-period offer is valid on bookings made till 22nd September 2025, with vehicle deliveries completed by 30th September 2025. What’s more, the newly launched Ace Pro is now on offer at an unbeatable starting price of just Rs.3.67 lakh, making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to start or expand their business with a trusted Tata vehicle.