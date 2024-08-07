Tata Motors disrupts the mid – SUV segment with India’s first SUV Coupe

Bengaluru, August 07th, 2024: Defining a new era of SUV design, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today, officially launched the Curvv.ev and showcased the Tata Curvv. Built on 5 key pillars of ‘Shaped to Stun’, ‘Shaped for Grandeur’, ‘Shaped for Performance’, ‘Shaped for Innovative Technology’ and ‘Shaped for Absolute Safety’, the Curvv marks the Company’s entry in to the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. This new addition to the Tata Motors’ SUV range is a unique product blend of SUV robustness and Coupe elegance. Breaking the clutter in a space dominated by boxy-SUV body styles, Tata Motors is proud to be the first OEM to bring this innovative body style to India, with the Curvv – India’ first SUV Coupe.

As promised in 2022, today, the Company is launching the Curvv.ev first, which will soon be followed by the launch of its ICE avatar. Being the second product on Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s (TPEM) advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev, the Curvv.ev represents the next leap in India’s electric vehicle journey. Available in three distinct personas – Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+, the Curvv.ev embodies the perfect fusion of Comfort, Spacious interior features, Safety and advanced technology – All of this coupled with its long range, fast charging capability and an accessible price parity with its Mid SUV ICE counterparts in the industry. With a long driving range of 585 km on a single charge for the 55kWh battery pack and 502 km for the 45kWh (ARAI certified, MIDC Part 1), the Curvv.ev will be available for the Curvv.ev 45 and for the Curvv.ev 55.

Furthermore, with the launch of this premium SUV, the Company also announced the debut of Tata.ev originals – a new line of EV accessories that offers personalized customization. TPEM also introduced the Tata.ev Charge Point Aggregator – a consolidation of India’s Widest network of 9000+ charging points with live status availability integrated into the iRA.ev connected car app.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Today, marks an important milestone in our SUV journey with our foray into the fast-growing mid SUV segment. We are very proud to launch our most innovative SUV yet with a new typology – India’s very first SUV Coupe. With the Curvv, we are pushing further the boundaries of design, safety and technology. The Curvv also takes forward our established strategy of offering choice to discerning customers with its multiple powertrain offerings in EV, Petrol and Diesel.

The Curvv.ev being launched today, offers an impressive estimated real-world range of 400-425km with its largest battery pack of 55kWh. Further, its specially designed fast charging capability ensures a top-up of 150km range in just 15-minutes. With a starting price of ₹ 17.49 lakh for the Curvv.ev 45, we are boldly bringing price parity between EVs and equivalent ICE vehicles. The extended range and attractive pricing of this product extraordinaire makes EVs an even more compelling proposition by breaking several perception barriers. Its tech-rich features, advanced safety and exhilarating infotainment will delight every EV buyer and enthusiast.”