Tata Motors Launches the All-New LPT 812, Sets New Benchmarks in Profitability

Bengaluru, 03 September 2025: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of the all-new Tata LPT 812, its latest offering in the Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) segment. Setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, and total cost of ownership, the Tata LPT 812, with its higher payload capacity, is engineered to deliver greater profitability for fleet owners.

Equipped with factory-fitted air-conditioning, the LPT 812 is India’s first 4-tyre truck with a 5-tonne rated payload – offering unmatched payload capacity with easy urban operability. Built on Tata Motors’ proven LPT platform, the vehicle delivers the ruggedness of a 6-tyre vehicle with the efficiency, agility, and lower maintenance of a 4-tyre truck. Offered with multiple load body options, the vehicle supports a wide range of applications including industrial goods, market load, F&V, courier, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The launch of the Tata LPT 812 sets a new benchmark in customer profitability in the segment. This category-defining truck addresses the growing need for improved productivity, while delivering superior fuel efficiency, ease of operations, and maximum uptime. It reflects our commitment to understanding evolving market requirements, and developing advanced solutions that drive long-term business growth for our customers.”

Powered by the trusted 4SPCR diesel engine, the Tata LPT 812 delivers 125hp and 360Nm torque—ensuring superior performance with high fuel efficiency. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a booster-assisted clutch for smooth gearshifts and reduced driver fatigue. Safety and durability are enhanced through improved braking and heavy-duty radial tyres for effortless load carrying. Built for optimal comfort and handling, the truck features parabolic front suspension with an anti-roll bar, full S-Cam air brakes, and tilt & telescopic power steering. Backed by a 3-year/3 lakh km warranty, the LPT 812 assures long-term reliability, peace of mind, and strong value for fleet owners.

Tata Motors offers the widest range of products in the ILMCV range, from 4-19 tonnes GVW. The vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to cater to the varied needs of customers across multiple applications. The portfolio is complemented by a range of value-added services for comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management through its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Leveraging Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ next gen digital solution for optimal fleet management – operators can maximize vehicle uptime and minimize total cost of ownership. Combined with 24×7 support from India’s largest service network of over 3200 touchpoints, Tata Motors offers the highest uptime for its vehicles.