Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Launches Harrier and Safari in the Much-Awaited Petrol Powertrains

Mumbai, Jan 10: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the prices of the much-awaited Harrier and Safari powered by the 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi Petrol engine. Priced competitively in the segment, the Harrier Petrol starts at ₹12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the Safari petrol is available from ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Bolstered with luxury features from segments above, these two SUVs redefine the premium SUV space with innovations like the 36.9 cm cinematic infotainment display powered by Samsung NeoQLED, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Vision-X E-IRVM with Built-in Dual Dash Cam and DVR, VisionSync Memory ORVM with Auto Reverse Dip and a ClearView Dual Camera Washer.

Along with delivering segment-best fuel efficiency, the all-new 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi engine is packed with intelligent technologies that enable the Harrier and Safari to redefine the premium SUV segment. Powered by the latest engine technologies and AI & ML, this engine delivers unmatched and uncompromised performance, striking the perfect balance between power and efficiency for both city commutes and highway drives. It offers superior ride and handling, premium in-cabin quietness with best-in-segment NVH levels, and a powertrain uniquely tuned to provide a refined ride experience in urban traffic along with exceptional stability at high speeds. Together, these attributes elevate every journey, firmly establishing the Harrier and Safari as the ultimate choice in the segment.

The Harrier and Safari continue to uphold TMPV’s safety legacy, now achieving a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for all variants powered by the HYPERION petrol engine, making the entire Harrier and Safari portfolio 5-star certified.

Speaking on the addition of the all-new powertrain to the Harrier and Safari’s portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, “With over 2.5 lakh Harrier and Safaris in the market, these two SUVs have long embodied Tata Motors PVs’ legacy of design, performance and safety. The all-new 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi Petrol engine goes ahead and further elevates these market-leading attributes. The Harrier has always been an iconic SUV defined by its dynamic stance and bold individualism, which is now enhanced by HYPERION’s unmatched Power and upmarket driving experience. On the other hand, the Safari has made its place in the industry as a sought-after and prestigious high SUV with a strong legacy, which is now bolstered by HYPERION’s serene, silent, and tech-rich performance.

This HyperEfficient powertrain delivers best-in-segment fuel efficiency, unmatched performance, premium refinement and smoothness, perfectly complementing the SUVs’ bold design and advanced innovation, along with segment-best in-cabin technology. Together, the Harrier and Safari Petrol are crafted for the modern Indian customer, one who values intelligence as much as indulgence.”