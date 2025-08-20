Tata Motors Re-Enters South Africa Market with Bold, Future-Ready Range of Passenger Vehicles

Mumbai, August 20, 2025: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Tata Motors—one of India’s largest automotive manufacturer has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market, marking the beginning of a new era for the company. The launch event, held at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, included the unveiling of four dynamic models: the Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago—each engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers.

This strategic re-entry is underpinned by a strong alliance with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s foremost automotive group. The timing couldn’t be more fitting—TMPV has recorded exceptional growth, scaling from 170,000 units in 2020 to over 560,000 units in 2025 in India, reflecting an impressive 350% increase. As the pioneer in automotive safety in India, TMPV takes pride in offering a portfolio where all models are rated 4 or 5 stars by the globally recognised New Car Assessment Programs, including Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP)—India’s official safety rating system.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles—designed with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design—to a market that values safety, quality and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy.”

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Group CEO, Motus Holdings, said, “We are proud to partner with Tata Motors in reintroducing their acclaimed passenger vehicle range to South Africa. With our deep-rooted expertise in distribution, retail, and aftersales, and Tata’s proven track record in engineering and innovation, we are poised to offer customers choice of new age vehicles with a compelling value proposition. This collaboration is not just about vehicles—it’s about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa.”

By combining Motus Holdings’ decades of expertise in vehicle importation, nationwide distribution, and comprehensive aftersales support with TMPV’s cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence, the partnership delivers a compelling value proposition for South African consumers. This collaboration ensures access to a robust and expanding dealer network, reliable service infrastructure, and a customer-first approach that prioritises seamless ownership experiences. Together, the two companies are committed to setting new benchmarks in quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction across the South African automotive landscape.

At launch, TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with plan to expand to 60 by 2026, ensuring broad accessibility and strong customer support across South Africa. The brand enters the market with bold ambitions and a commitment to establish a meaningful presence and become a leading name in the South African passenger vehicle market.

Beyond business, TMPV’s re-entry is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the local economy. The company will invest in skills development, job creation, and training programs for technicians, sales professionals, and aftersales teams. Additionally, strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions will offer competitive financing solutions, making high-quality mobility more attainable for South African consumers.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Offerings in South Africa:

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is a full-sized SUV that brings together striking design, commanding performance, and premium comfort. At 4,605mm in length, it makes a bold statement on the road, powered by a refined 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged engine that delivers 125kW and 350Nm of torque for effortless journeys, whether in the city or out exploring new horizons.

Step inside, and the Harrier welcomes you with a modern, tech-rich cabin. A large 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa Car2Home connectivity keeps you seamlessly connected wherever you go. Safety comes standard, with up to six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and Level 2 ADAS functionality with 20 key features ensuring peace of mind for every drive.

Designed for everyday comfort and adventure alike, the Harrier spoils drivers with thoughtful features such as voice-enabled dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a cooled armrest, a gesture-controlled power tailgate, and Terrain Response modes that adapt to your lifestyle—whether it’s school runs, business commutes, or weekend getaways.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is a striking coupe-inspired SUV that turns heads with its bold, aerodynamic silhouette and modern design language. Measuring 4,308 mm in length with impressive ground clearance, it blends sporty proportions with a commanding presence on the road.

Under the hood, the Curvv is powered by a responsive 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 88kW and 170Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or an advanced seven-speed DCA automatic transmission, both tuned for a smooth and confident drive.

Inside, the Curvv brings together style and technology, featuring a 7- or 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, and customizable mood lighting that elevates every journey. Safety remains at the core, with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) offered across the range. More than just a compact SUV, the Tata Curvv is a bold design statement—crafted for those who value individuality, innovation, and style in every drive.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch brings bold character and urban practicality to the compact SUV segment, offering five distinctive derivatives to suit every lifestyle. Beneath its stylish exterior lies a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, producing 65kW and 115Nm, engineered to deliver reliable performance for city commutes and weekend escapes alike. Drive modes allow the driver to tailor the power delivery, while cruise control simplifies long journeys.

Inside, the Punch is packed with smart technology. Depending on the variant, it offers either a seven-inch Harman infotainment system or a floating 10.5-inch display, both supporting seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Clever details set it apart, such as wide-opening 90-degree doors that make getting in and out easier than ever—whether loading kids, luggage, or just hopping in after a busy day. Safety is built into its DNA, with features including ESP, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and dual airbags. These innovations have helped the Punch earn a reputation for delivering higher safety standards in its class.

Compact in size yet big on personality, the Tata Punch is designed for those who want SUV confidence, smart features, and everyday practicality—all wrapped in a stylish, fun-to-drive package.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is the stylish entry point into the new Tata range, bringing youthful energy to the compact hatchback segment. Measuring 3,767 mm, it’s perfectly suited for city life while offering a lively 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine (63kW, 113Nm) with a choice of five-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Inside, the Tiago is packed with tech, including a 7.0-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (on most derivatives), a digital instrument cluster, HD reverse camera, wireless connectivity and a cooled glove box. Safety comes standard, with ABS, EBD, Corner Stability Control and dual airbags across the range. Offered in four variants, the Tiago blends style and practicality — making it the ideal choice for those seeking their first car or a smart urban companion.

TMPV is committed to growing its footprint and introducing innovative mobility solutions. Future plans include expanding the model line-up and bringing alternative energy powertrains to the South African market, ensuring customers always have access to modern, sustainable, and exciting vehicles.

Vehicles built in India are retailed by a variety of well-established brands and enjoy tremendous success in South Africa thanks to a reputation for excellent build quality, dependability and reliability while representing exceptional value for money.