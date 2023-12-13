Tata Motors showcases a wide range of safer, smarter and greener mobility solutions at EXCON 2023

Bengaluru, 13 December 2023: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today unveiled its innovative and advanced range of future ready mobility solutions at EXCON 2023 – South Asia’s premier construction equipment exhibition. Embracing the theme ‘Moving India Forward’, the company reinforced its commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence, serving the nation proudly. Tata Motors showcased its trucks and tippers engineered to perfectly suit the construction and infrastructure sectors, along with vehicles powered by green fuels, including Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric. It also unveiled its wide range of aggregates, including engines designed for industrial equipment, axles and gensets.

Highlights of Tata Motors commercial vehicles display at EXCON 2023:

Tata Motors launches its pioneering range of LNG-powered commercial vehicles

Takes centre stage by commercially introducing Tata Prima 5528.S LNG and Tata Prima 3528.K LNG

Showcases : Tata Prima E.28K , Tata Motors ’ e- mobility concept tipper for construction sector

Presents: Top-of-the line Tata Prima 2830.TK VX and Tata Signa 3530.TK VX range of tippers

Tata Motors made a significant stride in sustainable transportation with the commercial launch of its LNG-powered Tata Prima range of trucks and tippers, a pioneering achievement that includes the Tata Prima 5528.S LNG and India’s first LNG-powered tipper, the Tata Prima 3528.K LNG. Tata Motors also showcased the Tata Prima E.28K, a concept electric tipper, aligning with the company’s commitment to zero-emission technology solutions. These vehicles represent a significant breakthrough in the industry’s shift towards cleaner energy sources, reaffirming Tata Motors‘ goal to achieve net-zero GHG emission by 2045.

Additionally, Tata Motors also unveiled a line-up of high-performance trucks, including the Tata Prima 2830.TK VX and Tata Signa 3530.TK VX, tailored for diverse construction applications. These vehicles are equipped with advanced features like cruise control, automatic traction control and pneumatically suspended driver seat, all aimed at elevating performance, comfort and safety standards for operators. This sets new benchmark in the industry, ushering in a new era of innovation and safety standards.

Unveiling Tata Motors’ EXCON 2023 pavilion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “EXCON 2023 serves as a monumental stage to showcase our superior technology and unwavering dedication to providing construction industry with solutions that transcend excellence. The launch of LNG-powered range of trucks and tippers echoes our determination to lead in innovation, aligning with the evolving needs of fleet owners who are ready to embark on a sustainable journey. As a customer-centric company, we understand that fleet owners demand more value in long-haul transportation and infrastructure sectors like construction and mining. We have also displayed our electric tipper concept, the Prima E.28K. Along with introducing the electric tipper, we will develop a holistic ecosystem to aid electric mobility in the construction segment. The new VX variants of the Prima and Signa, showcased at our pavilion, set new paradigms in the industry for safety, productivity and driver comfort.”

Tata Motors offers the widest commercial vehicle portfolio and has gone beyond mere BS6 Phase 2 compliance. The company has upgraded its vehicles bumper-to-bumper with more features, efficient powertrains and richer value-adds. Beyond buying the best-in-class Tata vehicles, fleet owners enjoy better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, real-time vehicle tracking and analytics for running their fleet efficiently.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles are complemented by a range of value-added services for comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management, through its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. With Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, which enables operators to further increase the uptime of its vehicles and reduce the total cost of ownership, and 24×7 support from India’s widest service network, Tata Motors continues to establish new benchmarks in holistic transportation solutions.

Highlights of Tata Motors aggregates at EXCON 2023:

Tata Motors aggregates engineered for uninterrupted and economical operations

Showcased advanced solutions tailored for the construction, infrastructure and material handling industries

Tata Motors Gensets: equipped with technologically advanced CPCB IV+ compliant engines

Tata Motors Industrial Engines: Known for their versatility and durability

Tata Motors Live Axles: Tailored to the industry’s specific needs, ensuring reliability and performance

Tata Motors Trailer Axles and Components: Ensure highest performance across multiple applications

Tata Motors unveiled its comprehensive range of aggregates at EXCON 2023, highlighting their commitment to innovation and performance. This includes fuel-efficient Tata Motors Gensets with power range spanning from 25kVA to 125kVA and backed by advanced CPCB IV+ compliant engines, new-age CEV BS V industrial engines in 55-138hp power nodes, live axles, catering to a wide spectrum of load and torque requirements and trailer axles that complement its prime movers seamlessly, ensuring optimal performance across diverse applications.

Commenting at the event, Mr. Vikram Agrawal, Head – Spares and Non-Vehicular Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “We are delighted to unveil our latest range of aggregates and CPCB IV+ compliant engines. EXCON 2023 offers an ideal platform to engage with our customers showcasing our world-class range of aggregates. With a focus on innovation, reliability and performance, Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks, contributing to the progress of our customers’ business. We are confident that our offerings will empower India’s industries across varied sectors, ensuring smooth and cost-effective operations.”

Tata Motors aggregates and gensets are renowned for their reliability and durability and are designed for powerful yet economical performance. Available pan India in varied configurations, Tata Motors aggregates address the evolving requirements in wide variety of applications and sectors. The aggregates are backed by robust engineering with rigorous testing, and are manufactured at world-class facilities.