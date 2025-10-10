Tata Power-DDL launches Solar Sakhi Abhiyan

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in alignment with the Government of India’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, recently launched the Solar Sakhi Abhiyan – a pioneering initiative dedicated to women’s empowerment and clean energy adoption. The launch event was organized at Pooth Khurd Village on the auspicious occasion of Navratra, a festival that celebrates the power and spirit of women.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Neeraj Semwal, Secretary (Power), GNCTD, Mr. Ravi Dadhich, Special Secretary (Power), Mr. Kumar Abhishek, District Magistrate (North), Mrs. Anju Aman Dabas, Hon’ble Councillor, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, Mrs. Kiran Gupta, Chief Commercial, Tata Power-DDL, Mr. Bharat Chhabra, Chief-SIG, Tata Power-DDL Mr. Rahul Kumar, Head-Special Customer Management & Solar, and Mr. Shashank Sharma, HoD-G&I, NBS & Solar along with company officials, village representatives, and community members.

At the heart of the initiative are 100 Solar Sakhi members – women volunteers trained to serve as Ambassadors of solar energy in Villages. They will spread awareness on rooftop solar benefits, educate households on clean energy solutions, and act as a bridge between government policies and communities in more than 75 villages of Tata Power-DDL. Each Solar Sakhi has been provided with a distinctive jacket, symbolizing pride, leadership, and recognition.

Mr. Neeraj Semwal, Secretary (Power), GNCTD, said “The Government of Delhi is committed to promoting renewable energy and inclusive growth. Initiatives like Solar Sakhi Abhiyan strengthen this vision by ensuring that women, the backbone of our society, play a leading role in spreading the benefits of rooftop solar. This step will not only reduce dependency on conventional energy but also contribute to the larger mission of sustainable development.” Mrs. Anju Aman Dabas, Hon’ble Councilor, Pooth Khurd, said “As Tata Power-DDL has been taking many initiatives of sustainability, especially Rooftop Solar, and creating awareness among communities, the launch of the Solar Sakhi campaign is a commendable effort. It reflects Tata Power-DDL’s commitment to both women-centric development and environmental responsibility. Our village is proud to be the starting point of such a meaningful initiative.” Speaking at the launch, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said “Our vision has always been to merge sustainability with inclusivity. The Solar Sakhi Abhiyan reflects Tata Power-DDL’s strong belief in women-led progress. By enabling women to become ambassadors of solar energy, we are nurturing leaders who will guide communities toward a cleaner and brighter tomorrow.” Speaking at the launch, Ms. Kiran Gupta (Chief-Customer Experience, Commercial & Govt. Affairs, EAC & Consumer Litigation), Tata Power-DDL, said “The launch of the Solar Sakhi Abhiyan marks a significant step towards sustainable and inclusive growth. Empowering women to become ambassadors for rooftop solar strengthens Delhi Government’s vision of renewable energy adoption and also reflects Tata Power-DDL’s commitment to women-led community progress and environmental responsibility. Solar Sakhi will inspire households to embrace clean energy, reduce reliance on conventional power, and pave the way for a brighter, greener tomorrow.”

The campaign, driven through Tata Power-DDL’s Village Customer Group (VCG) Solar, aspires to strengthen women’s role in sustainable development while contributing to India’s clean energy mission.