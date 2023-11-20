Tata Power receives the first set of BESS from TATA AutoComp for its Energy Storage Park

Bangalore, November 20, 2023: Tata Power has received the first set of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from TATA AutoComp, a leading auto-component conglomerate today at Pune.

The BESS were handed over to Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power. These BESS will be deployed at the construction of 120 MW Energy Storage Park at Chhattisgarh.

Tata AutoComp also inaugurated its manufacturing facility for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The plant was inaugurated by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power and Mr. Arvind Goel, Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited.

The Li-Ion Based BESS will be manufactured under its joint venture Tata AutoComp Gotion Green Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Tata AutoComp for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). With the rise of renewables, energy storage has become critical to address the intermittency of solar and wind energy resources. We shall integrate these BESS at our renewable sites to enable round-the-clock supply of clean power and ensure a speedier green energy transition.” Arvind Goel, Chairman, Tata AutoComp, said, “Tata AutoComp has always been a pioneer in introducing cutting edge technology to its customers. We are leveraging our knowledge in the automotive domain to serve emerging markets which have a synergy in technology. We have been pioneers in launching the Li-Ion based Battery packs and BMS for the Electric Vehicle segment. We are now leveraging this knowledge to build Battery Energy Storage Systems. We will supply these BESS to Tata Power, which is a leading integrated Energy company of the Tata Group.”

Spread over 22,227 square feet, the newly inaugurated BESS facility will have a capacity of 6 GWH and will serve the emerging energy storage industry.

Tata AutoComp had earlier entered into an agreement with Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, to supply BESS for its renewable projects.