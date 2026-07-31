Tata Power Renewables marks a major milestone with Groundbreaking of 800 MW RE Project in Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh July 31: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of India’s leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power, today conducted the groundbreaking ceremony of its 800 MW renewable energy project. The project marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to accelerating India’s clean energy transition through innovative and reliable renewable energy solutions.

The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Shri Lokesh Nara, Hon’ble Minister of HRD, ITE&C and RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, marked his gracious presence at the event.

Among other distinguished attendees were Shri Gottipati Ravi Kumar – Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Shri T.G. Bharath – Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh & District In-charge Minister, Anantapur; Shri Payyavula Keshav – Hon’ble Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Legislative Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Shri K.E. Shyam Kumar – Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Pattikonda; Shri. Kalava Srinivasulu – Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Rayadurg AC; and Dr. A. Siri, IAS, District Collector & Magistrate, Kurnool District.

The project comprises 400 MW of wind power capacity (based out at Kanekallu, Ananthapuram) and 400 MW of solar power capacity ( based out at Pattikonda, Kurnool).

TPREL will serve as the project developer for the wind asset, while Suzlon will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) scope for the wind component at Ananthapuram. Suzlon is a leading wind turbine manufacturer and end-to-end wind energy solutions provider. The remaining 400 MW Project will be developed by TPREL for NTPC and will comprise a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project for NTPC.

The FDRE project will incorporate a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a storage capacity of 25 MW / 50 MWh. The balance 200 MW solar project capacity remains available for future allocation.

The project has secured 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connectivity at the Ananthapuram II & Kurnool-4 CTUIL Substations, enabling efficient evacuation of renewable power through the national transmission network. The availability of ISTS connectivity provides a robust transmission network for efficient evacuation of power from the project.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which seeks to encourage large-scale investments in clean energy, accelerate renewable capacity addition, and promote sustainable industrial growth within the State.

The project will require a total land area of 3,462 acres, including 2,700 acres for the solar installation and 760 acres for the wind development.

In addition to strengthening renewable energy infrastructure, the project will provide annual lease rental income. Furthermore, it will create approx 4000 direct and indirect employment opportunities during the project development, construction, and operational phases, delivering sustained socio-economic benefits to the region.

Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, HRD & RTG, Andhra Pradesh, said: “Andhra Pradesh is committed to creating a world-class ecosystem that accelerates clean energy adoption, attracts responsible investments and drives sustainable industrial development. The groundbreaking of ceremony of the 800 MW renewable energy project marks another important milestone in that journey and reflects the growing confidence of leading enterprises in the State’s progressive policy framework. As we continue to strengthen our infrastructure and investment ecosystem, partnerships such as these will play a pivotal role in advancing Andhra Pradesh‘s long-term growth while contributing to India’s clean energy transition.” Mr. Girish Tanti, Co-founder, Suzlon Group, said, “Andhra Pradesh has set an inspiring benchmark for India’s energy transition with its vision to achieve over 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2047. Suzlon is proud to have partnered with the state for over two decades, today contributing nearly 38% of its installed wind energy capacity through ~1,600 MW across eight wind sites. We are equally proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Tata Power Renewables through this 400 MW project. Together, we have now crossed the 1 GW milestone, reflecting our shared commitment to accelerating India’s clean energy transition and supporting Andhra Pradesh‘s vision of an energy-secure future.” Dr. Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, said, “The groundbreaking of an 800 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh marks a significant step in Tata Power’s mission to accelerate India’s clean energy transition. By integrating 400 MW of solar and 400 MW of wind capacity, the project will contribute to the development of reliable and round-the-clock renewable power, supporting the nation’s growing energy needs while advancing sustainability goals. We are grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its progressive vision and support in fostering a conducive ecosystem for clean energy investments.”

This project further reinforces TPREL’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition and reflects its continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality renewable energy solutions that support the country’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. It also underscores the company’s focus on developing large-scale solar projects that are efficient, reliable, and technologically driven.

This initiative supports Tata Power‘s long-term goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2045 and complements its expanding renewable energy portfolio, which currently totals 17.7 GW, including 9.8 GW under construction.