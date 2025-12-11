Tata Power’s Home Automation brand EZ Home Wins Big for AI/ML Innovation at the National Conference organised by the Ministry of Power

Chandigarh, Dec 11: Tata Power’s smart home automation brand, EZ Home, has been honoured in the Home Automation category at the AI/ML National Conference organised by the Ministry of Power at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. EZ Home was declared the sole winner in this category, standing out among strong shortlisted technology solution providers including Genus, Schneider Electric, Blaze, and Adani.

The recognition comes as part of the Ministry’s initiative to spotlight cutting-edge AI/ML-driven innovations that are shaping the future of India’s power distribution sector. Out of 195 applications received from DISCOMs, AMISPs, technology providers, and home automation companies, only 51 solutions were shortlisted for detailed evaluation. Tata Power EZ Home distinguished itself by integrating Home Automation with Smart Meters through an AI/ML-based data analytics, and demonstrating consumer-centric home automation ecosystem that enhances convenience, safety, and energy efficiency for Indian households.

EZ Home’s offerings include a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi enabled smart switches, sensors, retrofittable modules, universal IR controllers, and smart plugs that integrate seamlessly with existing home wiring. Through the intuitive EZ Home app and voice assistant compatibility, users can monitor their appliance-level consumption, automate daily routines, control devices remotely, and gain intelligent insights that help optimise their electricity usage. Built with advanced AI/ML capabilities, the solution empowers consumers to make smarter energy decisions while also improving grid-interaction efficiency in the long run.

The entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising representatives from NPTI, Google India, Microsoft India, Meta India, and SARVAM, who appreciated EZ Home’s scalable design, energy-intelligent features, and potential to make smart home technologies accessible to a wider consumer base.

Speaking on the achievement, the Tata Power spokesperson said that this recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to building AI-led digital solutions that elevate the consumer experience and support India’s transition towards intelligent, future-ready energy systems. The company also received recognition in the AMISP category at the same conference, marking another milestone in its journey to develop technology-driven solutions for the evolving energy landscape.