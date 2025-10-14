Tata Starbucks Infuses the Flavours of Saffron, Rose and Marigold Into Limited-Edition Beverages and Desserts for Diwali

14th October 2025: Diwali in India is more than a festival, it is a season of light, indulgence, and cherished traditions that bring people closer together. Over the years, celebrations have evolved from familiar hometown rituals to new connections in cities, where friends, neighbors and colleagues become extended families.

For over a decade, Starbucks has served as the “third place”, a space between home and work that has become a part of customers’ everyday rituals. This festive season, the brand reimagines this role through its Diwali campaign #HumariSpecialJagah, where meri special jagah transforms into humari special jagah, a place to share conversations, laughter, coffee and festive indulgence with the families we create for ourselves.

At the heart of the campaign is a limited-edition Diwali menu that brings together India’s favorite festive ingredients with Starbucks’ global coffeehouse craft. Saffron, rose, pistachio and marigold take center stage, elevating beverages and desserts into indulgent treats that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Headlined by saffron, this year’s festive beverages bring the warmth and color of Diwali to every cup:

Saffron Latte: Crafted from Starbucks Diwali Blend espresso, topped with steamed milk, saffron-flavored cream foam and rose crumbs, capturing the essence of festive indulgence

Choco Saffron Frappuccino : A mocha-based delight blended with milk and ice, finished with saffron whipped cream, rose crumbs, and marigold drizzle for a celebratory touch

Marigold Oat Vietnamese Cold Brew: Signature cold brew shaken with oat and condensed milk, layered with marigold drizzle, a refreshing festive sip

Saffron Masala Chai: The familiar comfort of Masala Chai, elevated with saffron for a warm Diwali glow

Starbucks takes festive innovation to the next level by reimagining mithai into indulgent, modern desserts that bring together tradition and craft:

Saffron Pista-misu : A festive reimagination of the classic, with pistachio and badam milk note

Saffron Malpua Cheesecake: A kesar-rich cheesecake topped with malpua and pistachios for a nostalgic yet modern bite

Saffron Rose Loaf Cake: Rose and cardamom loaf topped with saffron cream cheese frosting, pistachio powder, and rose petals, perfect for sharing over coffee