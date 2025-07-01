Tata Steel Nederland submits details of Green Steel plan

Chandigarh, July 01, 2025: In what is being hailed as the largest industrial transformation in Dutch history, Tata Steel Nederland has submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to the Province of North Holland – marking a major milestone in its ambitious Green Steel plan.

The comprehensive report lays bare the environmental and health implications of Tata’s plans to overhaul its steel production at the Ijmuiden site. The new steel plant, which will operate using natural gas and green electricity instead of coal, is expected to slash CO₂ emissions by 5 million tonnes. With future integration of hydrogen, bio-methane, and underground carbon storage (CCS), the reductions could go even further – making this the largest single-company CO₂ cut in the Netherlands.

Hans van den Berg, CEO of Tata Steel Nederland, said: “Our Green Steel plan, developed in close collaboration with trade unions and fully backed by our parent company in India, represents an unprecedented shift – not just for us, but for the entire region. We are moving away from coal, and towards a cleaner, greener future.”

Jeroen Klumper, Director of the Green Steel Business Transformation, added: “Preparations are already in full swing. The blueprints are ready, we know where the new plants will be built, and we’ve detailed the environmental benefits in the EIA – from reduced nitrogen emissions to a significant drop in odour pollution. We have chosen to publish the EIA ourselves in the interest of transparency. We believe it is important for the local community to understand what our Green Steel plan entails. We’re going beyond legal requirements, using cutting-edge solutions to ensure our site remains future proof for decades to come.”

Covering ore fields

In a direct response to findings by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM), Tata Steel will start to cover its ore fields – a move expected to drastically reduce the spread of fine dust in the direct environment. The covering of the ore storage areas is not part of the EIA. It is at the top of the list of additional measures being discussed as part of the Tailor Made Agreement (Maatwerkafspraak). Other measures include, for example, reducing noise pollution and covering the conveyor belts.

Full support for health impact assessment

In line with earlier recommendations from the IJmond Health Expert Group, Tata Steel is also supporting the creation of a Health Impact Assessment (HIA). This will translate environmental data from the EIA into tangible health outcomes for the surrounding communities – a move the company fully endorses.

Public information

Tata Steel will host two public information evenings on 8 and 9 July 2025(LINK), with representatives from the Province of North Holland and the North Sea Canal Environmental Agency in attendance. Two additional sessions will be organized after the summer holidays.