Tax Debt Consultants Offer Lifeline as IRS Issues Letter 11 Final Levy Notices

Redlands, CA, August 24, 2024 –After a Three-Year Hiatus, the IRS Restarts Sending Final Levy Notices, Threatening Major Financial Upheaval for Unprepared Taxpayers.

In a move that signals the end of leniency, the IRS has resumed issuing Letter 11, the dreaded Final Notice of Intent to Levy, for the first time in over three years. This development puts countless taxpayers at imminent risk of having their wages garnished and bank accounts seized. Tax Debt Consultants LLC is issuing an urgent warning to all taxpayers: take action now before your financial stability is shattered.

Letter 11 is not just any notice; it is the final communication from the IRS before they take aggressive action to collect owed taxes. Recipients typically have only 30 days to respond before the IRS proceeds with levying assets. This can lead to a devastating financial situation where individuals could see their paychecks drastically reduced, find their bank accounts drained, and face serious challenges in managing their day-to-day financial affairs.

Carlos Samaniego EA, the founder of Tax Debt Consultants LLC and Author of the Book “How To Make The IRS an Offer They Can’t Refuse!” emphasizes the gravity of the situation: “Ignoring IRS Letter 11 is like playing financial Russian roulette. Not only can it destroy your financial life almost overnight, but the stress and anxiety it brings can be overwhelming. This is a wake-up call to all taxpayers out there—take this seriously and act swiftly.”

Key Points for Taxpayers:

Understand the urgency: Once Letter 11 is received, the clock starts ticking. Taxpayers have a very short window to take action before the IRS moves forward with asset levies.

Seek professional help: Dealing with the IRS directly can be intimidating and confusing. Professional tax consultants specialize in negotiating with the IRS and can often prevent levies by arranging alternative payment plans or settlements.

Protect your financial future: Responding promptly to an IRS Letter 11 can mean the difference between financial stability and disaster. Taking immediate action can safeguard your earnings, your savings, and your peace of mind.

Tax Debt Consultants LLC offers comprehensive assistance in dealing with IRS notices and disputes. Carlos Samaniego’s expertise in IRS negotiations provides taxpayers a fighting chance to resolve their tax issues favorably without losing their assets.