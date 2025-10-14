Team Adventure X Arunachal Pradesh Clinches Runner-Up at the Rally of Himalayas

Himachal Pradesh, October 14th, 2025: In a breathtaking display of endurance and grit, Team Adventure X Arunachal Pradesh represented by renowned rallyist Lhakpa Tsering along with Naku Hage Chada, and Jaongam Mirip Singpho secured the runner-up position at the treacherous Rally of Himalayas, held from October 9-12. This marked the first-ever rally team representation from the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Backed by JK Tyre, India’s biggest promoters of Motorsport along with businessman & motorsport promoter Vamcy Merla and Tanor Engineering, the team battled thin air, deep snow, and razor-sharp mountain tracks and proved that courage and teamwork can conquer even the most unforgiving terrain.

Team Leader Lhakpa Tsering, a rally veteran from Dirang, drove a Toyota Hilux, while Naku Hage Chada from Ziro and Jaongam Mirip Singpho from Bordumsa piloted their Maruti Gypsys. In the competition, Lhakpa Tsering secured the runner-up spot in the Above 1850 cc category, Naku Hage Chada won the Up to 1350 cc category, and Jaongam Mirip Singpho provided vital support throughout. Beyond the podium, their achievement underscores the human spirit, adaptability, and courage required to tackle high-altitude motorsport.

The rally challenged everyone to their limits, with brutal weather and treacherous passes like Hamta and Rohtang, forcing several stages to be altered or canceled. Yet, Lhakpa Tsering, Naku Hage Chada, and Jaongam Mirip Singpho faced each obstacle with focus, resilience, and unshakable teamwork.

The Toyota Hilux, fitted with JK Tyre’s high-performance Ranger HT (265/60R18) SUV tyres, delivered the reliability and performance essential for such extreme conditions. The vehicle’s strength and stability, paired with precision handling, ensured confidence on every terrain. Combined with the skill of seasoned cross- country rallyist Lhakpa, this seamless synergy of durable machines and dependable tyres made traversing the Himalayas both possible and unforgettable.

Sharing his experience, Lhakpa Tsering, Team Leader, Adventure X Arunachal Pradesh said, “The Rally of Himalayas tested us in every possible way, from the biting cold to the unpredictable mountain tracks. Competing alongside my teammates Naku and Jaongam, with the support of JK Tyre and our partners, we proved that with preparation, trust, and the right machines, even the toughest terrain can be conquered. This achievement is not just ours, it’s a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and for everyone who believes in the spirit of adventure.”

JK Tyre has long supported motorsport in the North-East, helping athletes grow and succeed. With the strong support of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, they have helped build a thriving motorsport culture in the region. This milestone is not just about a result, it’s a celebration of the State’s growing presence in national motorsport events and a testament to what can be achieved when talent, community, and passion come together.