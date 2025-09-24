TeamViewer launches dedicated Global MSP Partner Program to accelerate scalable growth for MSPs and service innovation

New Delhi, India — September 24, 2025 — TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced the launch of its MSP Partner Program globally. Purpose-built to support managed service providers (MSPs) at any size or stage of maturity, the program delivers a fully reimagined foundation that enables partners to scale efficiently, deliver high-value services, and differentiate in increasingly competitive markets. Partners including Unisys and CyberPlus are among the first official members.

The MSP Partner Program is a tailored framework co-designed between TeamViewer and MSPs themselves. It introduces a new tiered structure that aligns with how service-led organisations operate, from emerging providers to mature players managing complex digital workplaces. At its core, the program is engineered to reduce barriers to entry, provide commercial transparency, and deliver tools that help MSPs drive customer value and operational excellence. In addition, TeamViewer has created a dedicated MSP Advisory Council to ensure the program continues to develop with MSPs at the heart.

“MSPs play a critical role in shaping the digital future of businesses everywhere,” said Greg Gyves, Global MSP Director at TeamViewer. “This program is a direct investment in their success, and in a new way of partnering that puts their service offering, scale, and ability to deliver at the forefront.”

Partners joining the TeamViewer program gain access to Tensor, TeamViewer’s multi-tenant enterprise remote connectivity platform purpose-built for managing distributed IT environments. This is paired with a comprehensive price book that enables predictable, scalable growth for MSPs. Service creation is streamlined through a structured development framework, enabling MSPs to quickly package and deliver digital workplace services.

Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys said, “We are excited to expand our network and be among the first members of TeamViewer’s MSP Partner Program, a truly forward-thinking approach that empowers managed service providers to innovate and scale with confidence. In today’s digital landscape, MSPs are crucial drivers of transformation, and by providing partners with cutting-edge tools and a collaborative framework, this program sets a new standard for how MSPs can achieve sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to their clients.” Mark Oakton, Managing Director of CyberPlus said, “Cybersecurity is the foundation of the trust we build with our clients, protecting their business while unlocking new efficiencies and a competitive edge. Our partnership with TeamViewer strengthens that trust, combining cyber expertise with AI, AR, DEX, and remote monitoring and management of IT, OT, and IoT systems. The result: total visibility, seamless control, and empowered teams that work faster, smarter, and more securely.”

To help MSPs assess their capabilities and identify areas for development, TeamViewer has also introduced the MSP Growth Index – a maturity model designed to benchmark digital workplace service delivery. Partners completing the assessment receive a personalised executive report with actionable insights, market comparison data, and a roadmap for improvement. This initiative underscores TeamViewer’s commitment to helping partners evolve into long-term strategic advisors for their customers.

TeamViewer is now calling on service providers to engage with the new program. Whether an existing partner exploring the shift to managed services or a new entrant looking for the right platform to build upon, the MSP Partner Program offers a clear path to commercial and operational success.