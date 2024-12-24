Tech Expo Gujarat 2024 celebrates technology and innovation

Ahmedabad 24th December 2024: Tech Expo Gujarat 2024, the most-awaited technology event of the year and Gujarat’s leading tech exhibition, was attended by more than 7,500 visitors, including entrepreneurs, thought leaders, startups, investors and policymakers, and became a focal point for innovation, industry insights and a celebration of Gujarat’s technological aspirations.

The Expo, organized at Vigyan Bhavan in Science City on December 20 and 21, featured insightful sessions by renowned entrepreneurs and experts. Noted diamond merchant Savji Dholakia captivated the participants with his thoughts on how technologies reshape industries. Dr. Gnanvatsal Swami, known for his profound wisdom, spoke about artificial intelligence and its influence on the future of businesses worldwide.

Kanaksinh Rana, Director of GTPL, and RP Patel of Vishv Umiya Foundation also graced the event. Taral Shah, representing the Tech Expo team, articulated a vision to transform Ahmedabad into India’s largest IT hub.

The sessions blended knowledge-sharing and foresight, shedding light on the complexities of topics like AI-driven automation and the future of work in a tech-dominated era. The discussions addressed real-time business challenges and solutions. Beyond the keynotes, interactive Q&A sessions allowed participants to delve deeper into subjects.

The event also underscored a strong collaboration between the tech community and government. The partnership showcased how Gujarat is leading the charge in integrating policies with innovation and highlighted the state’s commitment to creating an ecosystem for tech-driven growth.

Exhibitors at Tech Expo Gujarat 2024 showcased an array of revolutionary solutions, ranging from smart city frameworks and AI-powered tools to green energy innovations and advanced IT services. Demonstrations of futuristic technologies and their potential applications in everyday life were an added attraction of the expo.

Tech Expo Gujarat 2024 was a convergence of ideas, ambitions and groundbreaking solutions. From interactive showcases of cutting-edge technology to thought-provoking discussions, the Expo set a new benchmark for how technology can inspire, connect and propel industries.

With the promise of returning next year with even greater vigour and innovation, Tech Expo Gujarat continues to cement its reputation as a symbol of progress in the technology landscape.