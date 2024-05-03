Kolkata, 03rd May, 2024: Techno India University, in partnership with the esteemed ESEDS School of Design, has introduced two innovative Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programs in Fashion Design & Sustainability and Interior Design & Sustainability. This collaboration aims to transform design education in India by incorporating modern ethical design principles into the curriculum.

ESEDS School of Design, known for its forward-thinking approach to contemporary ethical design, contributes its expertise as an industry partner to these new programs. With a strong commitment to ethical values, the school has earned recognition as India’s leading sustainable fashion and interior design institution.

Central to this partnership is a dedication to nurturing creative talent while promoting sustainability and ethical design practices. The programs are designed to offer students a comprehensive education that blends international standards with the cultural heritage of Kolkata and West Bengal.

A notable feature of these programs is the campus and cutting-edge facilities provided jointly by Techno India University and ESEDS School of Design. Equipped with modern resources, students will have access to top-notch facilities to support their creative pursuits.

“We are eagerly looking forward to collaborate with ESEDS School of Design in providing these pioneering B. Des programs. Our goal is to equip upcoming designers with the abilities and understanding to enact beneficial transformations globally via sustainable design principles”, said Mr Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India University. “We’re enthusiastic to partner with Techno India University for offering an award winning, research led and practice based courses in Fashion & Interiors where design is understood and taught across its full cultural, social, environmental and economic dimensions with a strong focus on Sustainability & Ethics,” said Mr. Aloke Kumar Singh, Co Founder & Director, ESEDS School of Design.

Additionally, the curriculum, developed has received acclaim for its innovative and sustainability-focused approach, earning recognition on national and global levels. Through practical design training, students will acquire the skills needed to tackle real-world challenges in the creative industries.

An important aspect of these B.Des programs is the strong industry connections and partnerships facilitated by ESEDS School of Design. Students will have opportunities to collaborate with industry professionals, gaining valuable insights and exposure to current industry practices.

Moreover, the programs offer a global network of successful design alumni, providing students with unmatched networking opportunities and career prospects. Expert mentors and faculty members will guide students throughout their academic journey, ensuring they receive mentorship from leaders in the field.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability and ethical design, Techno India University and ESEDS School of Design are poised to redefine the landscape of design education in India. These B.Des programs mark a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and socially responsible future for the creative industries both nationally and internationally.