Tech Veteran Curtis Jones Acquires Leading USVI Digital Innovation Firm MEPSVI

St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, August 24, 2024 –St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands – Curtis Jones has officially acquired Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI), a leading digital innovation company in the United States Virgin Islands, from its founder, David Whitaker.

“MEPSVI is a powerhouse of digital services for the Virgin Islands, driven by a team of employees whose integrity is beyond reproach. The company is essential to the future of the Virgin Islands, and at this moment, it is clear that the company’s success stands independent of me or the complexities of my relationships on the island,” said David Whitaker, founder of MEPSVI.

The acquisition was formalized on April 16, 2024, with a notarized agreement. Since then, Mr. Whitaker and Mr. Jones have maintained a confidential arrangement regarding the transaction. A private formal agreement was reached in April, outlining the long-term transition plan, which is currently being guided by MEPSVI’s legal team. Mr. Whitaker will continue to be involved with MEPSVI as needed to ensure a smooth transition.

Earlier this year, on January 18, 2024, MEPSVI announced the appointment of Curtis Jones as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Jones brings an impressive background, having held key roles at major technology companies such as Apple and Bloomberg. At Apple, he played a crucial role in developing an internal macOS/Cocoa retail store application and has developed an application related to video surveillance that is downloadable from the Apple App Store.. His work at Bloomberg was instrumental in optimizing infrastructure for processing financial data.

In addition to his contributions at these industry giants, Jones’s expertise is evident in his work with The Wall Street Journal, where he developed their first iPhone app, and with Kmart, where he created an inventory management iOS app based on VT-220. His work on phonetic-based macOS applications at Nexidia further underscores his proficiency in audio and speech technology.

Anthony Thomas, Vice President of MEPSVI, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “Curtis’s extensive experience, from leading-edge developments at Apple and Bloomberg to innovative projects at The Wall Street Journal and Kmart, makes him an ideal leader for our tech initiatives. His diverse background perfectly aligns with the multifaceted digital challenges we face in the USVI.”

This announcement marks the public disclosure of the acquisition, and official documents and records will begin to reflect the transaction in the coming weeks.

Curtis Jones has already introduced himself to various government officials in person and Governor Albert Bryan via email. He plans to make a formal statement once the public transition is complete.