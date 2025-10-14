Technians Rebrands as Nians, Signaling a New Era in Digital Transformation

New Delhi, 14th October, 2025: Technians, a 12-year leader in the digital landscape, has officially announced its rebranding from Technians to Nians. This transformation marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey as it evolves from a digital marketing and software development firm into a full-scale digital transformation partner. The rebranding does not affect the company’s legal name or entity, which remains Technians Softech Pvt. Ltd.

The new brand identity, Nians, reflects the company’s commitment to endless innovation and a future-forward approach in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. The name embodies simplicity, global relevance, and an expansive vision, encapsulating the brand’s mission to drive unrestricted client growth through marketing, creativity, and technology.

Gaurav Kaushik, CEO & Founder of Nians (formerly Technians), stated, “Our transition to Nians represents more than just a change in name. It reflects our growth, evolution, and commitment to the future. From a digital marketing agency to a comprehensive digital transformation partner, this rebranding embodies our vision for limitless innovation and client success.”

Founded in 2009 by Gaurav Kaushik and Monica Gandhi, the company has steadily expanded its capabilities from core digital marketing services to offering comprehensive Full-Funnel Digital Solutions. Over the years, Nians has established a strong presence across Marketing & Performance, Creative & Storytelling, Technology & MarTech, and E-commerce Solutions, managing over ₹650+ crore in digital media spends and earning more than 80 awards in the past five years.

The rebranding to Nians is effective immediately and will be rolled out across all digital platforms, communications, and assets. With this transformation, Nians aims to reaffirm its position as a strategic growth partner, helping brands navigate the next frontier of digital excellence through a seamless integration of creativity, technology, and purpose. The company envisions enabling clients to harness innovation for measurable growth, solidifying Nians as a beacon of forward-thinking solutions in the global digital landscape.