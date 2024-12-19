Techno India DAMA Hospital Rolls Out Robotic Technology for Orthopedics

19th December 2024: Techno India DAMA Hospital, a flagship institution of Techno India Group and a leading 320-bed Super Specialty Tertiary Care Hospital in Kolkata announced the launch of cutting-edge Robotic Technology for Orthopaedic Care. This new medical advancement is set to revolutionize orthopaedic treatments, particularly for knee-related ailments, offering patients a more precise, safer, and efficient surgical experience.

The announcement of this noble initiative was made in the presence of Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group, Mr. Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer & Executive Director, Techno India Group, Dr Sourav Ghosh, Medical Director, Techno India Dama Hospital, eminent Orthopedic Surgeons from India, Dr Rajeev Raman and Dr Goutam Gupta. Also present were the officials from Joints & Velys, Mr. Ram Mohan, General Manager, East & North, Joints & Velys and Mr Raunaque Nayeem, Area Sales Manager, Joints & Velys.

In collaboration with VELYS Digital Surgery, a state-of-the-art robotic platform developed by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Techno India DAMA Hospital introduced this advanced technology as a pioneer institution in Eastern India. This AI and robotics-powered solution aims to significantly improve the surgical process, reducing complications while enhancing precision, recovery time and patient outcomes.

The VELYS Digital Surgery platform allows surgeons to perform highly accurate joint surgeries, guided by real-time data, with minimal risk of blood loss and bone damage. The system is designed to streamline the procedure, providing surgeons with digital insights, allowing them to plan and execute surgeries with unparalleled accuracy. Surgeons remain fully in control, with the robotic system acting as an advanced tool to assist in surgery, ensuring a tailored approach for each patient.

The Key Benefits of Robotic Surgery at Techno India DAMA Hospital are :

a. Reduced Surgery Time: The robotic system shortens the operating time, allowing more surgeries to be performed in a day (upto 6 – 8 procedures).

b. Minimized Radiation Exposure: The system does not require the use of CT scans or MRIs, minimizing patient exposure to radiation.

c. Higher Precision: Surgeons can plan the entire procedure digitally, increasing the accuracy and effectiveness of the surgery.

d. Quicker Recovery: The precision of robotic surgery leads to reduced soft tissue damage and a faster recovery time for patients.

e. Low Risk of Complications: The system ensures minimal blood loss and bone damage, providing safer outcomes for patients.

“At Techno India Group, we strive to blend innovation with compassion to redefine healthcare standards. The introduction of this progressive Robotic Technology at Techno India DAMA Hospital reflects our unwavering commitment to leveraging cutting-edge advancements for enhancing patient outcomes and providing world-class care. Together, we aim to make precision medicine and advanced treatments accessible to all, setting a new benchmark for excellence in Eastern India. This initiative not only strengthens our leadership in the healthcare sector but also aligns with our vision to empower communities through transformative solutions. By integrating technology and expertise, we are paving the way for safer, more efficient medical procedures. Our goal is to create a future where superior healthcare is within everyone’s reach, ensuring better lives for generations to come.” said Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co Chairman Techno India Group. “We are introducing this ground breaking robotic technology in Eastern India joining hands with VELYS Digital Surgery. We will now be able to offer our patients a much more advanced, efficient and precise way to treat orthopaedic ailments. This technology not only improves surgical outcomes but also reduces recovery time, offering our patients a higher quality of life,” said Dr Sourav Ghosh, Medical Director, Techno India DAMA Hospital.

As per Johnson & Johnson MedTech, the collaboration with Techno India DAMA Hospital marks a significant advancement in the application of robotic surgery. This innovative platform aims to augment surgical precision, thereby minimizing patient risks and improving recovery outcomes. By prioritizing minimally invasive techniques, the initiative seeks to optimize patient care, reduce lifestyle disruptions, and promote access to world-class medical solutions.

The new robotic surgery technology comes at a time when the demand for orthopedic treatments, particularly joint replacements and knee surgeries, are on the rise. With this technology, Techno India DAMA Hospital aims to make advanced orthopedic care more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.