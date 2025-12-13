Techno India Group Hosts The Fifth Edition Of Techno Olympica Knights

Kolkata, Dec 13th: Techno India Group, Eastern India‘s largest private education group, today, commenced the Fifth Edition of Techno Olympica Knights, a premier inter-school sports competition. This year’s edition, which started today, will continue till 17th December, 2025 and is set to witness an even bigger participation with over 3000 students from 158 schools across West Bengal. This high decibel competition will include students from classes I to XII and is open to all educational boards.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including Chief Guest, Mr Prannoy H.S, Renowned Indian Badminton Player, Prof Marco Abate. Rector. UniMarconi university, Rome, Italy, Ms. Amar Jyoti, Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre, Kolkata, Shri Hansi Premjit Sen, Referee & Judge World Karate Federation & Asian Karate Federation, President Karate Association of Bengal, Mr Lakshman Dongari, Assistant Director, Sports Authority Of Indiaand Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group. This year, FIT INDIA has acknowledged our sports initiative and partnered with us for the 5th Edition of “FIT INDIA – Techno Olympica Knights”, making the celebration of fitness and sportsmanship even more impactful.

“Techno Olympica Knights brings together young athletes from across West Bengal, fostering sportsmanship, discipline and healthy competition. At Techno India Group, we believe in nurturing holistic development, and this initiative reflects our commitment to promoting both physical and mental well-being among students. This year is the 5th edition and we have 158 schools, 18 disciplines and 3000 + students participating. Techno Olympica Knights offers a platform for students to showcase their talent, build resilience and form lasting friendships. We are so happy today to have Chief Guest, Mr Prannoy H.S, Renowned Indian Badminton Player amongst us. His presence is indeed an encouragement for all the participating students here,” said Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co Chairperson, Techno India Group.

Techno Olympica Knights feature a diverse range of sporting events for both boys and girls, including –Chess, Swimming, Athletics, Air Riffle shooting, Archery, Football, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, badminton, basketball and Volleyball. These events will be held at prominent venues across the city, including the SAI, Spurdy, Subash Sarobar and Techno Main campus saltlake.