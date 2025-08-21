Techno India University Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony For 2025

Kolkata, 21st August, 2025: Techno India University, West Bengal, today, hosted its annual Convocation Ceremony at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The ceremony witnessed the conferment of degrees upon over 2000 plus students, including Doctorate, Postgraduate, Gold Medallists and Undergraduate recipients

Former Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Padma Shri, Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay graced the convocation ceremony as the Honourable Guest and delivered the convocation speech. In her speech, she urged the graduating students to strive for excellence in research and innovation while staying firmly rooted in ethics and empathy. Her presence added immense academic gravitas to the occasion. Also in attendance as Guests of Honour were Jagdisha Bhat, Country Head – IBM, and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google Education, India, whose participation further enriched the convocation with insights from the forefront of industry and technology.

Several eminent personalities were conferred with honorary D.Litt. degrees in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. This year’s recipients included Padma Shri Hariharan for Indian Music, Dr. Arunachalam Muruganantham, widely known as the “Padman”, for his transformative work in social entrepreneurship and innovation in sanitation, eminent scientist, Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, known for his contributions to chemical engineering and scientific research, and Padma Bhushan Rajeev Sethi for his pioneering work in design and scenography, Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal for Indian Classical Music, Dr Sumantra Chattarji for clinical psychology and mental health advocacy, Asma Khan for her work in culinary anthropology and cultural preservation; renowned filmmaker and actress, Dr. Hrishikesh Kumar, Neurologist for his contribution in medical field, Padma Shri Aparna Sen for her contribution to Indian cinema and Padma Shri P.C. Sorcar (Jr.) for his legacy in performing arts and illusion.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the graduating students, one filled with endless possibilities. The knowledge gained here will open many doors, but it is the character, integrity, resilience and empathy, that will truly guide them. In a world that is constantly evolving, the ability to adapt and innovate will define their path. Leading with purpose, embracing challenges as opportunities, and remembering that success is not measured by titles, but by the difference made, will be key. Staying curious, staying humble, and striving to be a positive force in the world will shape the future. As students step into the future, their actions will shape not just their own lives, but the lives of many others. The road ahead may be uncertain, but with courage and determination, the power to create a lasting impact lies within them. May their journey be meaningful and fulfilling,” said Professor, Dr Goutam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Techno India University and Founder Chairman of Techno India Group

“Convocation 2025 marks not only the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance, but also the resilience and determination our students have demonstrated in navigating unprecedented challenges. This journey has not been easy, yet it has forged a strength within them that will serve as a compass in the years ahead. Our distinguished D.Litt. awardees stand as living embodiments of what can be achieved through unwavering passion and a commitment to excellence. Their journeys are powerful ideologies in themselves—stories that will continue to influence and inspire our students. As the Class of 2025 steps into the next chapter of their lives,let them remember that success is not solely defined by the destination, but by the positive impact they create along the way. They are a force for change, innovation, and progress, and

we are confident they will lead with purpose and compassion. Let ambition fuel their path, and let the limitless potential within each of them guide the world toward a brighter future. It is with great pride that we also welcomed Padma Shri Dr. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay—an icon in educational leadership—whose presence and words have helped shape the educational vision we strive to uphold at Techno India Group,” said Professor, Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chancellor of Techno India University and Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group.

“We take immense pride in the exceptional achievements of our graduates, who have proven their resilience and innovation. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders like Google Cloud and IBM, we have equipped our students with an AI-first curriculum, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. The combination of real-world projects, internships, and a culture of constant innovation has prepared our graduates to lead and excel in any field they choose. It’s not just about mastering technology – it’s about using it to create solutions that have a meaningful, lasting impact. The future belongs to those who adapt quickly, think critically, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. As we embrace this AI-driven era, let us continue to innovate, collaborate, and drive change. The opportunities ahead are limitless, and our graduates are poised to make a difference,” said Mr Meghdut Roychowdhury, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group.

Prof. Samiran Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Techno India University, emphasized that the true value of education lies in its ability to contribute to society. Intellectual growth becomes meaningful only when it is used to benefit the greater good, driving progress and positive change for all.

This year’s Convocation celebrated not only academic achievement but also served as a platform for students to gain inspiration from some of the most distinguished voices across multiple disciplines.