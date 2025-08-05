TechnoBind Expands EDB Partnership to New Territories

Bengaluru, India August 05th, 2025: TechnoBind, a leading specialist distributor for data and associated domains, is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leading sovereign AI and data company. As part of this strategic growth, TechnoBind is now authorized to quote, negotiate, fulfill, and resell the full range of EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) products solely through the EDB Channel Partner Network in the exciting new territories of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.

This territorial expansion strengthens the collective vision of both companies to provide enterprise-grade database resiliency, scalability, and high availability to a broader market within The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

EDB PG AI, the world’s first Sovereign AI and Data platform, provides a unified Postgres database for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads with always-on availability and enterprise-grade security from the most trusted Postgres provider. With the flexibility to deploy across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, including on-prem, Kubernetes, public clouds, and private clouds, EDB PG AI enables SAARC enterprises to ensure high performance with built-in observability from a centralized control plane.

Harikrishna Prabhu, COO at TechnoBind, commented on the expansion, “This is a milestone moment for TechnoBind. With EDB entrusting us with these additional territories, we are better positioned to empower our partners and their clients across South Asia with agile, secure, and scalable Postgres-based solutions. EDB’s cutting-edge technology, combined with our robust ecosystem of enablement programs, pre-sales support, and go-to-market strategies, allows us to open up new business opportunities for our partners in these emerging markets.” Ramesh Mamgain, VP-India & SAARC at EDB, added, “We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with TechnoBind and welcome this expansion across Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. These markets are ripe with opportunity, and with TechnoBind’s proven partner-centric approach and regional expertise, we are delivering a truly sovereign Postgres data and AI platform experience. Together, we are scaling our reach and transforming businesses into their own agentic and gen AI factories.”

As organizations across SAARC countries demand increased operational resiliency and greater control over their data infrastructures, the combined efforts of TechnoBind and EDB will deliver impactful AI -ready data management solutions tailored to these diverse markets.