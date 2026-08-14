Technocraft Ventures Lists at 34 percentage Premium Over IPO Price

Aug 14: Technocraft Ventures Limited, a Noida-headquartered integrated public infrastructure development Company, made a stellar debut on the BSE & NSE platforms. The stock was listed at INR 285/- on BSE and at INR284/- on NSE, at a premium of 34.43 percentage and 33.96 percentage over the fixed price band of INR 212/-.

Technocraft Ventures IPO, which closed for subscription on August 11, 2026, received a fabulous response from the investors as it recorded 38.69 times subscriptions until the final day of bidding on August 11, garnering bids amounting to over ₹6,821.76 crore.

The IPO comprised a Fresh Issue of 9,505,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 2,376,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholder, Kartikey Constructions , with a face value of ₹10 each through book-building route. Khambatta Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the offer. The company’s share will be listed on NSE & BSE.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹200 – ₹212 per share. The company planned to raise ₹251.88 crore at the higher end of the price band from the offering and aims to be listed on the BSE & NSE platforms.

According to Red Herring Prospectus, Technocraft Ventures Limited intends to utilize ₹150 crores from the proceeds of fresh issue of equity shares, for funding its working capital requirements and the company plans to deploy remaining funds for general corporate purposes and offer expenses.