Telangana, Kazakhstan Officials Explore Business Collaboration

Deputy CM of Telangana Sri Batti Vikramarka Mallu & H.E. Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan; explore business collaborations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Government of Telangana!

Kazakhstan-Telangana Ties Set to Soar: Direct Flights and Business Collaborations on the anvil.

Hyderabad, 2nd July 2025: In a significant step towards deepening economic and cultural ties, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Batti Vikramarka Mallu, and His Excellency Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, met at the Deputy CM’s official residence, today to explore collaborative opportunities between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Telangana.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade, healthcare, education, and connectivity. Dr. Khan apprised the Deputy Chief Minister of the recent MoU between Hyderabad-based MSN Laboratories and Kazakh Invest for establishing a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan, a milestone in Indo-Kazakh cooperation.

Another key highlight was the discussion on proposed direct flight services between Hyderabad and Almaty, Kazakhstan, which are currently under consideration. Dr. Khan shared updates from his recent meeting with Mr. Ananda Acharya, Head of Airline Marketing and Route Development at GMR Airport, to initiate this direct air route, expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

In the healthcare and education sectors, Dr. Khan mentioned ongoing discussions with Dr. Srinivas Rao, CEO of Apollo Hospitals Group, to establish a medical education institution and a world-class hospital in Kazakhstan.

Impressed by the growing ties and potential, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister extended the Government of Telangana’s full support to all such initiatives. He also accepted Dr. Khan’s formal invitation to visit Kazakhstan.

To mark the occasion, Sri Batti Vikramarka Mallu and his family hosted a special dinner in honour of Dr. Khan and his family, underlining the warmth and goodwill between both sides.

The evening concluded on a high note, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to building a dynamic partnership between Kazakhstan and Telangana. Dr. Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude for the gracious hospitality extended by the Deputy Chief Minister and his family.