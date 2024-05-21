Tellent appoints Moritz Kothe as the new CEO

Amsterdam, May 21st, 2024 – Tellent, the European leader in HR technology for small and medium-sized businesses, announces the appointment of Moritz Kothe as CEO.

Tellent, backed by PSG Equity (PSG), is home to the award-winning HR technology products Recruitee, KiwiHR, and Javelo and is on a mission to empower organizations to succeed by unleashing the power of talent.

Moritz Kothe brings a wealth of experience from the HR sector. As the CEO of kununu, the leading online platform for employer and salary insights in Germany, he managed the founder transition, accelerated company growth, and established kununu as the market leader in the DACH region over a five-year period. He also served as the Senior Vice President of the well-known German professional networking site Xing (now New Work SE). Most recently, Kothe was the CEO of Berlin-based Aroundhome, Germany’s leading recommendation platform for homeowners.

As Tellent’s new CEO, Kothe is committed to driving the company’s sustainable growth objectives. His mission is to develop the company’s strategy, prioritize the needs of our customers and partners, and ensure mutual success.

“I am thrilled to join Tellent and work with the extremely talented teams in Amsterdam, Paris, and Poznan. Together, we will strengthen the company’s position as the European leader in HR technology,” said Moritz Kothe. “We want to continuously improve our solutions and empower People teams and leaders to unleash the full potential of their talent. Our goal is to be the partner champion for SMBs in Europe.”

Kothe succeeds Robbert Flipsen, who led Tellent as CEO and successfully merged the three companies—Recruitee, KiwiHR, and Javelo—into Tellent.

Recruitee’s Founder and also former Tellent CEO Perry Oostdam will guide the transition as Chairman of the Tellent Board, while Kothe focuses on holistically expanding Tellent’s European presence and offering Tellent’s customized HR solutions to local markets.

Perry Oostdam says, “We are excited to welcome Moritz on board! As the new CEO of Tellent, Moritz will drive our strategy across all fronts, ensuring that our products are poised for innovation and remarkable growth, both organically and by providing room for new leading HR Tech to join Tellent’s journey.”