Tenon Group Inaugurates New Pune Office, Marking a Strategic Leap in Western India Operations

Pune, 15 July 2025 — Tenon Group, a leading provider of Integrated Security, Facility Management, and Remote Monitoring & E- Surveillance services is proud to announce the successful inauguration of its new regional office in Pune. This momentous occasion was led by the esteemed Global Chairman, Tenon Group, Major Manjit Rajain, and was marked with tradition, warmth, and forward-looking ambition.

Tenon Group previously operated from a rented facility in Pune; however, with the region witnessing 90% growth over the past two years and strong indicators of continued expansion, the management made a strategic decision to invest in a dedicated, company-owned office. This move not only reflects confidence in the region’s potential but also enhances the Group’s ability to better serve existing clients, respond swiftly to market demands, and deepen its footprint across Maharashtra. With the current trajectory, Tenon Group anticipates crossing ₹100 crore in revenue from the region within the next 6–12 months.

The new state-of-the-art office will host 30–35 employees across Facility Management (FM) and Security operations, features a vibrant and employee-friendly design with ample natural light, a dedicated digital training room, modern conference facilities, and designated areas for FM and Security operations. These enhancements aim to boost operational efficiency and create an inspiring work environment.

On this inauguration, Major Manjit Rajain, Global Chairman, Tenon Group said, “Pune is an essential market for our growth strategy. This new office is not just a milestone but a symbol of our long-term commitment to this region. It strengthens our ability to deliver faster, more localized services and reflects our dedication to empowering our teams and investing in infrastructure that fuels both people and performance.”

The occasion was marked by the presence of esteemed clients including Alliance Bernstein, Infosys, and Suzlon, and Tenon’s senior leadership: Mr. Ankur Sachdev (CEO, Tenon FM), Col. Raja Ashwani (AD – West), Mr. Avik Rout (AVP Pune & ROM), and team members from Pune and Mumbai.

Prominent clients including Alliance Bernstein, Infosys, and Suzlon were also in attendance, underlining the importance of the Pune office in Tenon’s client-centric strategy.