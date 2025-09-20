Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Leases in Hialeah, FL

BELLEVUE, Wash., September 20, 2025 –Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has leased 100% of Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV Building 34 in Hialeah, Florida. Terreno Realty Corporation previously announced a pre-lease for 153,000 square feet with a cruise ship industry provider of non-perishable food items and food service supplies. That lease commenced on September 10, 2025, upon building shell completion and tenant build-out and expires March 2033. Terreno Realty Corporation has executed a lease for 35,000 square feet with a white-glove delivery service provider that will commence upon completion of tenant improvements expected in March 2026 and expire in November 2036. Terreno Realty Corporation has executed a lease for 32,000 square feet with a global manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinish systems that will commence upon completion of tenant improvements expected in March 2026 and expire in August 2031. Building 34 stabilization is expected in the first quarter of 2026 upon completion of tenant improvements for the recently-executed leases. Building 34 of Terreno Realty Corporation’s Countyline Corporate Park is a 220,000 square foot 36-foot clear height rear-load industrial distribution building on 13.0 acres with 70 dock-high and three grade-level loading positions and parking for 188 cars. Building 34 is expected to achieve LEED certification, the total expected investment is $55.2 million, and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.7%.

Stabilization of Building 34 in first quarter 2026 is expected to bring Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV to 80% complete; eight buildings totaling 1.8 million square feet have been constructed and fully leased. Two final buildings totaling 433,000 square feet have been entitled and are available for future development.

Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV consists of a 121-acre project entitled for 2.2 million square feet of industrial distribution buildings in Miami’s Countyline Corporate Park (“Countyline”), immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s seven buildings within Countyline (Countyline Corporate Park Phase III). Countyline is a landfill redevelopment adjacent to Florida’s Turnpike and the southern terminus of I-75 located at the intersection of NW 170th Street and NW 107th Avenue. At expected completion in 2027, Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV is expected to contain ten LEED-certified industrial distribution buildings totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet providing 654 dock-high and 23 grade-level loading positions and parking for 1,875 cars for a total expected investment of approximately $511.5 million.

Taken together, Terreno Realty Corporation’s Countyline Corporate Park Phase III and IV will contain 17 industrial distribution buildings and 3.5 million square feet.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: New York City/Northern New Jersey; Los Angeles; Miami; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle and Washington, D.C.