Texas Minority-Veteran Owned Dominisii International Custom Apparel and Accessories Co.

Cypress, TX, November 25, 2023 –Dominisii is a fivefold international, expert custom apparel and accessories company that is making its mark in the fashion industry. Their span includes consulting, design, product development, manufacturing, and distribution.

Founder and CEO Lloyd Parks created Dominisii back in 2017. Mr. Parks, after an extensive tenure in corporate America, decided to launch out into the deep and develop his own business that would cater to everyone from beginners to large corporations. In doing so, he developed a top-noted, precision-oriented business recognized worldwide. Mr. Parks states, “Dominisii customizes each project to meet the customer’s needs.” Dominisii can build the entire product, from the yarn to the finished product, depending on the size of the program.

The dedicated team at Dominisii states, “We believe that bringing your ideas and concepts to fruition should be fun, affordable, and accessible to all. We bring the opportunity for you to create and customize products the way you envision, that feel great and look fabulous.”

Dominisii’s niche is for fashion, corporate, and government businesses. Their mission is “to ensure that the clothing and accessories represent and serve the needs of your organization.” As a veteran-owned venture, they proudly produce and make every effort to keep products made in the U.S.A. However, that is not always possible. In those instances, they have developed long-term partnerships worldwide in over 17 countries with vendors and suppliers to do the job with excellence. They are known for their high level of integrity when functioning at home and abroad.

The highly trained employees at Dominisii develop the specifications and construction from concept to production. They pay attention to every minute detail to produce a garment that is “production ready.” The final step involves their distribution team, which handles all packing requirements, logistics, import documentation, customs clearance, and delivery to the assigned destination.

Dominisii’s diverse portfolio is comprised of fashion, casualwear, medical scrubs, corporate uniforms, workwear, and athletic sportswear, both tops and bottoms. Over the years, they have worked with non-profits, government agencies, medical and corporate uniform companies, schools, retailers, and many more.

Because they are community-minded and have the spirit of giving back, they have a heart for dreamers. Dominisii endeavors to inspire them, whether novice or seasoned designer, to pursue their aspirations to reach their set goals.