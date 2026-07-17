Thai Delicacies at The Banyan Tree This Goa Monsoon Feast

There are few places where the monsoon feels as magical as Goa, where emerald landscapes, rain-kissed palms and the gentle rhythm of falling rain create the perfect backdrop for lingering culinary experiences.

This July, The Banyan Tree at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Sinquerim Goa invites guests to savour the vibrant flavours of Thailand with an exclusive limited-edition menu curated specially for Goa Monsoon Feast 2026.

Available until 31 July, the seasonal experience celebrates the rich traditions of Thai cuisine through thoughtfully crafted two, three and four-course menus that bring together bold flavours, fragrant herbs and time-honoured recipes.

Set beneath the resort’s iconic 300-year-old banyan tree, the award-winning restaurant offers one of Goa’s most distinctive alfresco dining experiences. Surrounded by lush tropical foliage and accompanied by the soothing soundtrack of the monsoon, guests are transported to the heart of Thailand through every thoughtfully prepared course.

At the heart of this culinary journey is Chef Lily, whose passion for authentic Thai cooking and deep-rooted culinary heritage shine through every creation. The specially curated Goa Monsoon Feast menu showcases signature favourites including the aromatic Tom Yum Gai, the ever-popular Phad Thai and the rich, comforting Gaeng Kiew Waan Gai. The experience concludes on a sweet note with the indulgent Thai Cheesecake, offering the perfect finale to an authentic Thai feast.

“At Banyan Tree, we have always celebrated the authenticity and warmth of Thai cuisine in a setting that is truly unlike any other,” said Javed Deshmukh, Cluster General Manager, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa. “The monsoon transforms our iconic banyan tree into an even more enchanting destination, making it the perfect season to experience Chef Lily’s thoughtfully curated menu. Goa Monsoon Feast offers both our resident guests and the local community an opportunity to savour authentic Thai flavours while embracing the beauty of Goa during its most captivating season.”

Running from 1 to 31 July, Goa Monsoon Feast celebrates the diverse culinary experiences across IHCL Goa’s celebrated restaurants, inviting diners to discover specially curated seasonal menus and unforgettable dining experiences across the destination.

To reserve you table : call 8800668359