The 8th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, world’s most prominent corporate golf tournament, played in Mumbai on the 10th November 2023

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, arrived in Mumbai at Willingdon Sports Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on Friday 10th November. Local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the event.

Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 8,000 players who compete against one another in 88 tournaments worldwide.

The event at Willingdon Sports Club was the last tournament in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the victors competing in the Grand Finals in Türkiye later this year. From a global total of 88, those that win will go through to the Grand Finals and have the chance to play at Gloria Serenity Resort on the Turkish Golf Coast.

Representing Mumbai, Sanjay Mariwala secured their champion position with 46 points, and Archanna Tyagi was runner-up, while Nadeem Khan came third.

The Closest to the Pin competition for men was won by Asish Aggarwal and the ladies winner was Archanna Tyagi. The lowest gross score was won by Ketan Desai.

Turkish Airlines General Manager in Mumbai, Fatih Karakoç said: “We warmly thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Mumbai a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Sanjay Marıwala. We wish him the best of luck in Türkiye.”

All Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup finalists will fly to Türkiye with the comfort and luxury of the Turkish Airlines’ Business Class.

Turkish Airlines’ support makes the past events, such as the Turkish Airlines Open and TAWGC in Antalya, an international premium destination for golfers with outstanding facilities

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2023 is supported by Gloria Hotels & Resorts and Ruck & Maul.