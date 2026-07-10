The All-New Nissan TEKTON Makes Its World Premiere: Make Way for the Unmistakable

Mumbai, July 10: Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) launched the all-new Nissan TEKTON at its World Premiere in India. The premium C-SUV is the only model in its segment to offer a 100% turbocharged engine line-up across the range, together with a host of segment-best features, such as segment-leading 280Nm turbo performance, Google built-in connectivity and class leading 700 litres of boot space.

With TEKTON, Nissan is bringing a new expression of its SUV DNA to one of the most dynamic and competitive segments in the Indian market. Manufactured at the Chennai plant and developed under the brand’s “One Car, One World” philosophy, TEKTON will serve Indian customers and be exported to several markets across the world, reinforcing India’s growing role in Nissan’s global manufacturing and product strategy.

Speaking at the World Premiere, Guillaume Cartier, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan, said, “We are building a stronger and more competitive Nissan in India. As we continue to strengthen our SUV-led portfolio and sharpen our market focus, the World Premiere of the all-new Nissan TEKTON reflects our ambition to combine global product strength with deep local relevance. TEKTON is a clear expression of how Nissan is transforming with purpose – towards a more competitive, future-ready portfolio.”

Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson, AMIEO Region, Nissan, said, “India is powering Nissan’s growth across markets and regions. TEKTON is a strong example of our ‘One Car, One World’ approach – a global product engineered through India, manufactured for Indian customers and developed for export markets across the region. It strengthens India’s role as a growth engine and SUV production hub for Nissan.”

The all-new TEKTON is more than a new C-SUV. It is the flagship proof point of Nissan’s next chapter in India – a product designed to build consideration, strengthen the brand’s SUV credentials and offer customers a more premium, feature-rich and technology-led Nissan experience.

Thierry Sabbagh, DVP – President, Middle East, KSA, India, CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said, “TEKTON is a strong signal of our capability, bringing global SUV excellence to India. Following the launch of the all-new GRAVITE, the World Premiere of the all-new Nissan TEKTON accelerates our resurgence journey and strengthens our SUV portfolio in India. TEKTON combines bold design, premium features, advanced technology and strong SUV character in a way that aligns with evolving customer expectations.”

Unmistakable Presence

Inspired by the legendary Nissan Patrol, TEKTON carries forward Nissan’s SUV heritage with a bold and unmistakable design language. Designed to make soul-stirring impressions, TEKTON combines premium presence, a commanding silhouette and bold aerodynamism.

Its sleek and well-proportioned silhouette, sculpted lines, muscular arches, aero-tuned spoilers, flush roof rails, full-width Patrol-inspired chrome accent grille, Double-C contrast skid plate and Signature C-Shaped 5-Chamber LED Connecting Headlamps give it a commanding identity on the road.

At the rear, TEKTON features powerful proportions and bold styling with SynchroFlow C-Shaped Connected LED Tail Lamps, while the Majestic Himalayan Crest in piano black celebrates the human spirit of adventure. Designed to disrupt, TEKTON brings together commanding proportions and refined detailing in a package created to make an immediate statement.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan’s resurgence in India is taking formidable shape, driven by a sharper product focus, network expansion and a deeper understanding of what Indian customers truly value. TEKTON is the flagship proof point of Nissan’s India resurgence. It has been crafted to deliver commanding presence, unmistakable luxury, intelligent technology, confident performance and everyday practicality in a package that is made in India and ready for the world.”

Unmistakable Luxury

TEKTON redefines luxury with a fusion of premium leatherette, soft-touch finishes, bespoke stitching and Japanese craftsmanship throughout its driver-centric wraparound cabin in a pleasing tri-tone experience.

The tri-tone interiors, with premium beige, burgundy and rose gold accents, bring alive contemporary elegance and exceptional attention to detail. Nissan Insignia, tastefully embellished in a rose gold horizontal double-bar finisher, further enhances the sense of refinement inside the cabin.

TEKTON’s command centre is ergonomically designed for absolute control, with double D-cut steering, dual driver-focused digital screens, an elevated centre console with Fly-by-Wire E-shifter and a full suite of vehicle electronic controls. Active Comfort Seats, with powered, ventilated and lumbar-adjustable body-contoured support, along with adjustable boomerang profile headrests, elevate every drive with exceptional comfort.

The cabin has been designed around everyday sophistication – premium enough to feel aspirational, practical enough to support modern family life and intuitive enough to make every drive feel effortless.

Unmistakable Command, Comfort and Everyday Practicality

TEKTON combines bold SUV proportions with real-world usability. With strong road visibility, 212 mm ground clearance and best-in-segment approach and departure angles, TEKTON is engineered to deliver confidence in the city, on highways and over challenging road conditions.

TEKTON also delivers class-leading storage and practicality. It offers up to 700 litres of boot space. The result is a flagship C-t not only to look commanding, but to work effortlessly for families, long drives and everyday Indian usage.

Unmistakable Drive

The all-new TEKTON delivers thrilling performance with confidence, stability and control. Customers can choose from a 100% turbocharged engine line-up comprising the Turbo T160 and Turbo T280 engines, with the Turbo T280 delivering up to 163PS of power and 280Nm of torque.

The Turbo T160 is engineered for everyday performance, smooth refinement and exceptional efficiency of 19.4 Kmpl while the Turbo T280 is crafted for effortless performance and refined comfort, delivering fuel efficiency of 18.5 Kmpl.

Both engines feature Nissan GT-R-derived Mirror Bore Coating technology, designed to reduce internal friction and improve efficiency and performance. The 6-speed DCT delivers fast, responsive gear shifts and is well suited to Indian driving conditions, while the 6-speed manual transmission offers precise control for drivers who prefer maximum command.

TEKTON also features Dual-Drive Mode with dedicated mood lighting, allowing drivers to choose the way they wish to drive. Dual-Mode Steering lets drivers select low effort for city driving and high effort for high-speed cruising through the Tek-Link HD Infotainment System. Tuned shock absorbers and dual anti-roll bars deliver composure at all speeds for outstanding ride and handling across varied Indian road surfaces.

Unmistakable Connectivity

TEKTON’s technology package has been designed to make the ownership experience smarter, safer and more convenient. The C-SUV features a dual-screen layout with a 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) Tek-Link HD Infotainment System with Google built-in and a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) HD Digital Cockpit, bringing information, entertainment and vehicle insights into one intuitive Digital Command Centre.

TEKTON brings one of the most advanced connected experiences in the segment with Google built-in and 55+ connected features through the MyNISSAN App. Customers get native access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play, with access to more than 200 apps across navigation, music, entertainment and other in-car experiences.

Google Assistant enables natural voice commands for navigation, media, phone functions, connected services and vehicle controls such as air conditioning, helping customers interact with the vehicle more intuitively. Google Maps enables live navigation, traffic information and seamless map updates, while navigation can also be displayed on the digital cluster to simplify everyday driving.

TEKTON meaningfully advances personalisation by allowing customers to sign in with their Google account, helping them connect not only to apps but also to their individual preferences.

The technology package also includes an Infinity View panoramic sunroof, Intelligent Climate Control with voice-assisted dual-zone air conditioning, personalised mood lighting with 48 colours across the dual screens, dashboard and doors, an Arkamys 3D Auditorium Surround Sound System, an active-cooled wireless charger and a smart air purifier with Plasmacluster ionizer and AQI display.

Unmistakable Convenience

TEKTON is engineered to be a trusted companion in every way. Smart Powered Tailgate with anti-pinch offers one-touch access to the cargo area, supported by a low loading edge to avoid heavy lifting.

Intelligent Access with Approach Unlock and Walkaway Lock is designed to welcome customers in and see them off effortlessly. Additional convenience features include 360-degree Parking Assist, 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor, active-cooled wireless charging and connected features through the MyNISSAN App, giving customers greater command over their TEKTON no matter where they are.

Unmistakable Safety

The all-new Nissan TEKTON has been engineered for the highest levels of safety, with 6 airbags as standard, 40+ standard safety features and a 62% high-strength steel monocoque frame. Its 6-airbag shield system comes standard, cocooning cabin occupants, while 62% high-strength steel and ultra-high-strength steel in the A and B pillars form the monocoque body shell for greater rigidity, composure and safety.

TEKTON’s advanced safety package includes 17+ ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Traffic Sign Recognition. These are supported by 360-degree Parking Assist and a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor, giving drivers 360-degree awareness.

TEKTON also advances personalisation in safety by allowing customers to select the ADAS functions they want to activate, giving them greater control over their driving experience.

One Car, One World

Manufactured at the Chennai plant, TEKTON will be exported to markets such as the Middle East and Africa, under Nissan’s “One Car, One World” philosophy, reflecting India’s growing importance in Nissan’s manufacturing, export and product strategy.

Bookings Open

Bookings for the all-new Nissan TEKTON are now open across Nissan’s retail network and digital platforms in India.

With the World Premiere of the all-new TEKTON, Nissan Motor India Private Limited is introducing a flagship C-SUV that brings together Patrol-inspired design, Japanese craftsmanship, Google built-in connectivity with 200+ apps, advanced safety, turbocharged performance and made-in-India global relevance.

TEKTON is built to stand out at the heart of the C-SUV segment and to power the next chapter of Nissan’s resurgence in India.