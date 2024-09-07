The Bakerie Unveils Nostalgic Ode to Classics Menu with Modern Twists

September 07, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : The Bakerie is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering, the “Ode to Classics” menu. This new menu is a creative celebration of Bombay’s rich culinary history, blending traditional favourites with inventive modern twists.

The “Ode to Classics” menu is designed to evoke nostalgia while introducing fresh, contemporary flavours. This curated selection of dishes reimagines beloved Bombay classics, offering diners a unique opportunity to experience the city’s rich food heritage in a new light.

For those ready to indulge, start with our Masala Chai Tea Cake—each slice features the comforting flavours of Bombay’s iconic chai. Next, delight in our Shrewsbury Cookie Sandwich, where classic biscuits are made even more enjoyable with a jammy filling. Experience Bombay’s favourite paneer snack in a new way with our Paneer Koliwada Pie, wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust. And for a bit of spice, try our Gunpowder Cheese Straws, perfect for adding a touch of heat to your day.

The nostalgia continues with our Pav Bhaji Calzone, which wraps Bombay’s favourite veggie mash in the golden dough. Enjoy the Irani Kheema Quiche, a fresh take on spicy keema from Irani cafés. For a sweet-salty treat, try the Salted Caramel Custard, a modern twist on classic Bombay bakery delights. Keep the journey going with the Sukha Chicken Puff, a flaky pastry that brings back comforting, homely flavours. Then, savour the Vada Pav Roll, Bombay’s street food favourite with special garlic chutney, and finish with the creamy Butter Chicken Quiche, honouring Bombay’s rich flavours in every bite.

So, savour the timeless flavours and modern twists with The Bakerie’s “Ode to Classics” menu!

Details:

What: Ode to Classics

Where: The Bakerie

When: 3rd August onwards

Time: 9:30 am to 12 am

On Fridays & Saturdays – 9:30 am to 1:30 am