India, September 2024: The Bear House – one of India’s leading contemporary menswear brands that has evolved into a thriving e-commerce powerhouse, has recently onboarded Kapture CX, a leading Gen AI powered customer support automation platform. The brand aims to leverage Kapture’s omnichannel capabilities, superior user interface and ease of ticket management to improve their customers’ experience.

The Bear House has elevated menswear essentials, combining premium quality and urban luxe aesthetics. In a short span, it has recorded a whopping 175% sales growth in 2023-2024. To accelerate its growth trajectory, the brand has integrated Kapture CX to overcome the shortcomings of third-party customer support including inadequate access and low visibility into the past tickets and customer history; and a cumbersome and inefficient operation.

Delighted with the integration, Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder of The Bear House said, “At The Bear House, our commitment has always been to provide exceptional experiences to our customers, both through our products and our service. By partnering with Kapture CX, we’re taking a significant step forward in ensuring that our customer support is as elevated and seamless as our brand. The intuitive design and robust capabilities of Kapture CX will allow us to better manage our customer interactions, ensuring that every query is handled with the attention and efficiency it deserves. We’re excited about the positive impact this will have on our customer relationships and our continued growth.”

As The Bear House moves on an international and domestic expansion spree, it will continue to witness a surge in customer interactions, queries and concerns across multiple touchpoints. Kapture CX’s intuitive user interface can prove to be a game-changer in enhancing its usability significantly as compared to other conventional support systems.

Commenting on The Bear House’s decision to integrate Kapture CX, Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX, said, ‘We’re proud to add The Bear House, a fast-growing brand, to our portfolio of successful retail and eCommerce partnerships. Our experience in transforming customer support for leading brands enabled us to streamline and automate their operations with unmatched speed. What typically takes 30 days or more, we accomplished in less than a week—setting a new gold standard and exceeding their expectations. We deeply value their trust and are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that supports their continued growth.”

Since The Bear House received customer feedback and queries through multiple communication channels, it understood the need to implement a support system that is not only automated but excels in omnichannel capabilities covering social media, inbound communications and potentially all other channels all at a unified dashboard.

In addition, Kapture CX focuses on simplifying the ticket management process, which also led to the company’s decision to switch from its third-party support system. Furthermore, its friendly UX makes it easier to train new agents, facilitating quicker onboarding and adaptation.

The Bear House is dedicated to innovating the menswear category, considering the customers’ lifestyles, preferences and needs. Kapture CX’s expedited implementation process, enhanced by substantial support and personalised demonstrations has delivered a highly satisfactory response.