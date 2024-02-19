The Biggest Aime in a Decade Opens Today

The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) has today launched its 2024 event that will be the biggest AIME in a decade.

Taking place at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), AIME will host more than 600 buyers from around the world, welcome 3500 visitor and 570 exhibitors from various business events sectors over the next three days, 19-21 February, 2024.

AIME is the leading trade event for the meetings and events industry in the Asia Pacific region, and in 2024 AIME will welcome 63% more exhibitors than in 2023, cementing its position as the premier event for the international business events community in the region.

More than $200 million in business is expected to be generated at AIME 2024.

The event is owned by Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) and managed by Talk2 Media & Events, which has managed the show for the past six years. This will be the third show delivered by AIME Event Director Silke Calder and her team.

With 33 countries represented at AIME and more than 16,000 meetings pre-scheduled between vetted buyers and exhibitors, the expanded showfloor will be the place where the world meets in Asia Pacific to do business.

For the first time at AIME, in 2024 there will be a dedicated zone for the world’s boutique experience makers. The Boutique will showcase more than 20 operators offering bespoke and highly customisable experiences. Another new zone for 2024, the DMC Network will bring together Destination Management Companies from all over the world.

An official press conference launched AIME 2024 this morning featuring The Hon. Steve Dimopoulos MP, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events; Matt Pearce, CEO Talk2Media and Events; and Julia Swanson, CEO, Melbourne Convention Bureau.

Minister Dimopoulos spoke to AIME being the first of the ‘big four’ trade shows on the international business events 2024 calendar and the foremost business event trade show in the Asia-Pacific region.

Talk2Media and Events CEO Matt Pearce announced that AIME had joined the Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative, a global collaboration led by the Joint Meetings Industry Council – where more than 600 organisations and events have established measurable outcomes for the events industry to minimise its impact on climate change.

MCB announced the launch of its First Peoples Engagement Guide, tailored specifically to the business events industry. The valuable resource is aimed at assisting event planners in creating culturally enriched business events and fostering positive social impact.

The trade show continues over three days at MCEC, with AIME’s Knowledge Program the launchpad for the global events industry to come together. More than 1000 people are registered to attend Knowledge Program sessions held at The Plenary at MCEC.

AIME’s 2024 Knowledge Program is themed “The 4Ps of GLOCALISATION”, with two keynote speakers: award-winning marketing executive Lisa Ronson (supported by Saxton Speakers Bureau) and bestselling author, TV host and founder of the 100 Things movement Sebastian Terry (supported by ICMI).

Curated by El Kwang and BEAM with the support of an Advisory Committee consisting of eight industry leaders from the APAC region, the program draws inspiration from the AIME global community’s wish of harmonising the symbiotic relationship between global insights with local nuances.

The Knowledge Program will commence with a networking lunch presented by the future Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre.

Concluding AIME’s first day, the eagerly anticipated Welcome Event will be held this evening at Grazeland in Melbourne’s inner west. Themed an AIME Neon Carnival, more than 1700 people will experience the outdoor food playground that for one night only will be transformed into a neon playground exclusively for AIME Welcome Event attendees.

Quotes attributable to Talk2 Media & Events CEO Matt Pearce:

“We have seen significant growth over last year’s event. We have more exhibitors on the show floor than AIME has in over a decade, and this is testimony to the success of AIME in the recent past. “The secret sauce of AIME is undoubtedly the sheer amount of work that goes into matching exhibitors with visitors, or Sellers with the right Buyers. “The recruitment, vetting and management of our hosted buyers is second to none. The care and curation we take in making sure that the right buyers are meeting the right sellers will drive results that we can be proud of. This work is what sets AIME apart from so many other events.”

Quotes attributable to Melbourne Convention Bureau CEO Julia Swanson:

“At the Melbourne Convention Bureau, we are proud of the achievements to date in bringing this event to you. AIME enables new and valuable connections to drive commerce not just for us here in Victoria, but for the wider Asia Pacific Region. “At the core, we are about business events and providing the best access to key decision makers and the people who make it all happen. AIME has proven itself as an essential platform for this. “We are also proud to announce the launch of MCB’s First Peoples Engagement Guide. Melbourne and Victoria boast thousands of years of Aboriginal culture, providing a profound backdrop to enrich delegate experiences and make a meaningful contribution to a business event’s program. “By incorporating Indigenous-owned and operated suppliers into an event program, it not only celebrates this cultural heritage but also positively impacts the social fabric of Victoria’s First Peoples and contributes to the well-being of future generations.”

Quotes attributable to Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre Chief Executive, Natalie O’Brien AM: