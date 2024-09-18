The Body Shop Partners with Diana Penty to Showcase the Vitamin C Glow Routine for Festive-Ready Skin

18th September 2024: The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, has proudly partners with Indian model and actress Diana Penty to showcase its much-loved Vitamin C skincare range. This collaboration highlights a simple yet effective routine that delivers a natural, radiant glow—just in time for the festive season.

In this exclusive video, Diana shares her personal glow-getting routine, featuring The Body Shop’s Vitamin C skincare must-haves for a luminous complexion that shines through every celebration:

Start with a Fresh Cleanse: Begin your routine with The Body Shop’s Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish. This gentle exfoliating cleanser removes impurities, pollution, and makeup, prepping your skin for the benefits of the following steps.

Boost Radiance with Serum: Apply 2-3 drops of the Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum1 to freshly cleansed skin every morning and evening. Clinically proven to enhance radiance, this serum delivers a 33% increase in skin radiance after 8 weeks of use.

Lock in Hydration: Complete your routine with the Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturiser. This rich, hydrating cream not only seals in moisture but also shields your skin from environmental stressors, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing.

What sets this range apart is its use of ethically sourced Vitamin C from Camu Camu berries—small in size but mighty in vitamin C content. Additionally, the products are enriched with Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol, known for its ability to target pigmentation and provide 24-hour hydration.

Diana Penty shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I’m thrilled to partner with The Body Shop to celebrate the festive season with glowing skin! The Vitamin C range, enriched with natural ingredients like Camu Camu and Bakuchiol, gives me a radiant, healthy glow—perfect for the celebrations ahead.” Ms. Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer at The Body Shop, Asia South, added, “Healthy, glowing skin is a must for the festive season. Our bestselling Vitamin C range is designed to make achieving that glow simple and effective. Diana’s passion for skincare aligns perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to showcase how easy it is to create a personalised skincare routine that leaves you looking and feeling radiant, even during the busiest times.”

The Body Shop’s Vitamin C range is available across all stores and online platforms. Customers can take advantage of special festive offers on The Body Shop’s website or mobile app. Download The Body Shop app from the Google Play Store or the App Store to explore more and enjoy exclusive deals. Don’t forget to join The Body Shop’s LYBC (Love Your Body Club) loyalty programme to earn points and unlock rewards.

So, what are you waiting for? Go. Get. Glow this festive season with The Body Shop’s Vitamin C skincare range The Body Shop