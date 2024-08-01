The Body Shop Showcases Local Culture Through Stunning Murals Across Workshop Stores

August 01, 2024,Delhi, India : The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, continues to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of India through innovative store design concepts. Following the success of various workshop stores such as Chandigarh, Indore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi to name a few. The brand has now introduced distinct mural designs across various other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad locations.

Across all these cities, The Body Shop remains committed to its core values of sustainability, vegan and cruelty-free product formulations, and Community Fair Trade (CFT) partnerships. The brand has been actively launching Activist Workshop stores since 2022. These unique stores empower customers to navigate and support the Recycling Programme, which the brand initiated in 2019. Through this initiative, customers can recycle their favorite product packaging, fostering a more sustainable approach and supporting the environment through plastic recycling.

The brand is intensifying its eco-conscious mission with a store design that embodies its values. From fixtures made of reclaimed wood and recycled plastics to an aluminum facade (a low-energy, endlessly recyclable material), sustainability is integrated into the store itself. Even the worktops are made from 100% recycled materials, keeping waste out of landfills. This commitment extends beyond the store walls, with over 70% of The Body Shop’s packaging being fully recyclable.

Furthermore, The Body Shop’s focus on local relevance and cultural immersion through store designs not only enhances customer engagement but also drives retail growth.

Vishal Chaturvedi, Group- Chief Revenue Officer, Quest Retail, The Body Shop, explains, “Our commitment to local relevance and community integration lies at the core of our brand ethos. These store designs go beyond aesthetics; they embody our dedication to sustainability, cultural legacy, and community empowerment. Each mural narrates a story that resonates with the local populace, strengthening a sense of commitment with customers and nurturing a sense of belonging.”

Mumbai: Embracing Diversity and Dynamism

The Body Shop’s store in Thane, Viviana Mall showcases its commitment to sustainability through captivating mural designs on its walls. Thane, known as the city of lakes, beautifully integrates Mumbai’s cosmopolitan culture with its historic landmarks and diverse communities. The store’s mural incorporates Warli art form that reflects the brand’s values of inclusivity and appreciation for cultural richness.

Bangalore: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Bangalore’s Mall of Asia store showcases the brand’s ethos of empowerment and sustainability. The artwork focuses on women’s success, featuring doodles symbolizing Bangalore’s dynamic infrastructure and flourishing technology sector. A vibrant purple flower amidst greenery and playful soap bubbles highlights the city’s unique blend of technological innovation, cultural richness, and natural beauty.

On the other hand, the brand’s mural in Bangalore’s Nexus Koramangala store showcases their dedication to using natural ingredients and promoting recycled plastic. It serves as a tribute to the timeless allure of cherry blossoms in Cubbon Park, capturing the essence of renewal and beauty found in nature. Cubbon Park, officially Sri Chamarajendra Park, is a landmark park in Bengaluru, located in the heart of the city in the Central Administrative Area.

Hyderabad: The Intersection of Heritage and Innovation

In Hyderabad, at the InOrbit Mall in Cyberabad, The Body Shop has unveiled a mural that encapsulates the city’s unique blend of historical richness and technological advancement. The artwork features a sprawling tree symbolizing strength and foundation, with its roots intertwined with iconic historical sites like the Golconda Fort and Charminar. This depiction highlights Cyberabad’s transformation into India’s first IT hub, mirroring The Body Shop’s values of sustainability and community growth.

Additionally, the mural design in the Hyderabad store integrates the city’s identity as the “City of Pearls” with themes of women’s strength and resilience, embodying The Body Shop’s ethos of women empowerment.

It celebrates Hyderabad’s royal history and the significant role of women in its culture, from historical times to present. The mural features pearls and a woman in traditional attire reading “Shakti” in Telugu, honoring influential women of the Nizam era.

Visit The Body Shop stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad to experience the beauty of India’s diverse cultures and witness the brand’s dedication to sustainability and community empowerment.

Shop online at The Body Shop to explore our wide range of products and join us in our journey towards a more sustainable future.