The Emotional Return On Investment Driving VinFast’s Electric Appeal

MARKHAM, Ontario, October 28, 2025 –As Canada’s EV market moves past its early enthusiasm, VinFast is drawing in potential buyers through the emotional return on investment, blending technology, reliability, and reassurance to make electric ownership feel both practical and personally meaningful.

Electric vehicles are no longer rare sights on Canadian roads. Yet even as they multiply, they still make up a small share of the national fleet. In the second quarter of 2025, zero-emission vehicles accounted for about 9.2 percent of new light-duty registrations, and fully electric models represented 5.9 percent.1 Growth is steady, but the numbers show how far the transition still has to go.

At this point, most Canadians already know that switching from gas to electric can save real money. On average, a household can cut fuel costs by more than $ 3,000 annually.2 The question that lingers on many people’s minds is whether the savings will hold up once maintenance, charging access, and long-term reliability come into play.

Canadians are pragmatic creatures by habit. A car is less about identity and more about assurance that it will start on a February morning at minus 25 degrees. The appeal of electric power is clear, but trust takes time to build. For many, it is still about the confidence that what you buy today will still perform a decade from now.

That hesitation has created an opening for one of the newest face in the auto industry. VinFast, an upstart manufacturer from Vietnam now building its presence in North America, is appealing to Canadians not with the promise of cheaper cars but with something more subtle: certainty.

How VinFast Redefines Long-Term Ownership

VinFast has built its strategy around reliability that reaches well beyond the initial purchase price. Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with a 10-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty, plus a 10-year unlimited-kilometre battery guarantee. That ranks among the longest coverage packages available for an electric vehicle in Canada. It speaks directly to a key hesitation for many buyers: the perceived uncertainty surrounding EV batteries. “We took a chance on the VF 8, and it’s paying off with its smart design and lively performance,” said R.L., one of the first VinFast owners in Canada. “The extended warranty was a major attraction for us.”

The VinFast app connects drivers to more than 100,000 public Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations across North America, simplifying what can often be a fragmented experience. It covers roughly 95 percent of available networks and lets users plan routes, pay for charging, and book service visits through the same interface.

Maintenance is shifting away from the traditional service center model as the company adapts to drivers who expect convenience without sacrificing quality. Software updates keep the car’s systems current, while mobile repair units handle smaller fixes wherever the owner happens to be. These upgrades turn maintenance into a quieter, less intrusive process, allowing drivers to spend less time waiting in service bays and more time on the road.

The company’s focus on digital service is backed by clear policies: long coverage terms, transparent apps, and visible after-sales support. Together they turn ownership into an ongoing relationship rather than a one-time sale. The approach may lack flash, but it addresses practical concerns that shape how drivers evaluate electric vehicles.

For many Canadian drivers, that relationship may define what modern automotive value means in practice. Long warranties matter more than horsepower. Peace of mind has become a feature people are willing to pay for. In a market still balancing optimism and doubt, VinFast is betting that confidence, quiet and measurable, will be the real currency of the electric age.