The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro

New York, NY, August 13, 2024 –An exciting transformation is underway for collectors around the world as New Zealand Mint Collectibles, renowned for its exquisite precious metal collectibles, evolves into Agoro. This change symbolizes a renewed commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation in the world of collectibles. The same dedicated New Zealand Mint team remains behind the scenes, now with an increased focus on enriching the collector’s experience.

Over the years, it became clear that the dual focus of the New Zealand Mint brand on both bullion trading and consumer collectibles was not optimally positioned to serve the unique needs of collectors. This dual focus led to confusion and diluted the ability to fully serve the collectibles market. By transitioning to Agoro, the brand can better concentrate on delivering world-renowned, precious metal collectibles that mixes fun and luxury.

The name Agoro combines “Ag,” the symbol for silver, and “oro,” meaning gold in Spanish and Italian, embodying the essence and dedication to crafting beautifully designed precious metal collectibles. Brand will focus on three foundational pillars: authenticity, scarcity, and quality, which will be ingrained into each release and the overall customer experience.

“With a rich history and promising future via partnering with globally loved brands, we are uniquely poised to expand beyond bullion and coins. Agoro allows us capture iconic moments in pure silver and gold in ways that will spark joy the collector.” –

Vedran Babic, CEO, New Zealand Mint

With Agoro, the primary focus is on the collector. The transition to Agoro will lead to a refined focus on new processes, technologies, and licenses to enrich the collector’s experience. Higher quality products, more ingenious designs, and a seamless collecting experience can be expected. The brand’s first release of a Star Wars™ A New Hope™ Poster Coin underscores this.

The business will also continue to work with global powerhouses such as Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Warner Bros, and Paramount, and has begun to expand into professional sports leagues in 2024 with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Major League Baseball (MLB). With these licenses, and more coming, Agoro is well placed for growth in the luxury collectibles space.

Collectors are invited to join Agoro in this exciting new chapter – upcoming announcements about the latest collections and innovations will be shared soon.