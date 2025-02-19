The Executive Centre Unveils New Premium Workspace at Grosvenor Place, Sydney

SYDNEY, February 18, 2025 –The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider, is delighted to announce the launch of its new centre at Grosvenor Place, located on Level 15, 225 George Street, Sydney. This newest addition adds to TEC’s current portfolio of 4 centres in Sydney, reinforcing its dedication to delivering sophisticated workspace solutions in one of Australia’s most prestigious commercial addresses.

Grosvenor Place, a landmark 44-storey Premium Grade office building designed by the acclaimed architect Harry Seidler, is situated moments from Circular Quay. The TEC centre occupies a full floor, spanning close to 2,000 square meters and accommodating over 260 workstations, ensuring ample space for dynamic collaboration and productivity.

The centre boasts a welcoming concierge area, private offices, and a vibrant café serving expertly crafted barista coffee. Members will benefit from a range of premium amenities, including height-adjustable workstations, expansive collaborative spaces, advanced meeting facilities, private phone booths, digital pods and a podcasting studio, along with stunning views of Sydney Harbour.

Robert How, Country Director of Australia at The Executive Centre, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone: “The opening of The Executive Centre at Grosvenor Place underscores our commitment to providing market-leading premium flexible workspace solutions in Australia’s most sought-after CBD locations. We are excited to foster a thriving community in this iconic setting.” This year also commemorates Robert’s 10th anniversary with TEC, during which he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth and innovation.

As the flexible workspace industry continues to gain traction, the outlook for Sydney’s office market remains optimistic. With increasing demand for adaptable work environments, The Executive Centre is poised to lead the charge in meeting the evolving needs of professionals and organisations.

The Executive Centre at Grosvenor Place is designed for discerning professionals and organisations seeking an inspiring and productive work environment, further solidifying TEC’s reputation for excellence in the flexible workspace sector.