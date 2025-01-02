The Future of India’s Air Pollution: Lessons from the Past and Present

By Ashwin Bhadri, Founder and CEO of Equinox Labs

Air pollution has become one of India’s most serious challenges in the past years, with cities like Delhi often ranking as the most polluted in the world. The year 2024 had seen some of the worst air quality levels on record, leading to public health crises and economic losses.

Air Quality Over Three Decades

India’s air quality has worsened significantly over the past 30 years due to rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and an increase in vehicle emissions. Between 1998 and 2021, average annual PM2.5 concentrations rose by about 67.7%. This rise has been particularly worse in urban areas due to population density and industrial activity making pollution worse.

Delhi has become a symbol of the crisis. Estimated PM2.5 concentrations in the city increased from 81 µg/m³ in 1998-1999 to 119.7 µg/m³ in 2010-2019, with only small improvements to 115.0 µg/m³ in 2020-2021. These figures are far higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) safe limit of 5 µg/m³, putting millions of people at risk of respiratory and heart diseases.

Firecrackers and Air Quality

In November 2024, despite a government ban on firecrackers, widespread use during the Diwali festival caused air quality levels in Delhi to reach hazardous levels. PM2.5 concentrations rose to more than seven times the WHO’s safe limit, sparking public outrage and overwhelming healthcare services. That same month, Delhi overtook Lahore as the world’s most polluted city, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 515.

Policy Efforts and Their Limitations

India has introduced several measures including the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). This aimed to cut particulate pollution by 20-30% by 2024 in cities that failed to meet air quality standards. Delhi tried implementing vehicle rationing schemes, banning diesel generators and setting up smog towers. However, smog towers and outdoor purifiers have not made a noticeable difference in overall air quality. Critics argue that these are temporary fixes that do not tackle root causes like emissions from vehicles, industries and agricultural practices.

Health System Strain and Public Awareness

During times of high pollution, hospitals in Delhi see a sharp rise in patients with respiratory issues like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable. The strain on healthcare facilities highlights the urgent need for lasting solutions rather than quick fixes. Public awareness campaigns have helped draw attention to the problem and support measures to reduce pollution. However, changing behaviour on a large scale is still a challenge. For example, even though many people know how harmful firecrackers are, their use during Diwali continues to cause serious pollution spikes.

Strategies for a Cleaner Future

India needs stronger policy enforcement to ensure regulations are effectively applied to solve its air pollution crisis. This includes stricter penalties for stubble burning, emissions violations and ignoring construction dust controls. Transitioning from coal-based power to renewable energy sources like solar and wind can significantly reduce industrial emissions. Policies encouraging the use of clean energy must be sped up. Sustainable urbanisation must be encouraged, with city planning focusing on green spaces, efficient public transport and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to cut vehicle emissions.

India’s air pollution will depend largely on the combined efforts of policymakers, industry leaders and the public. The challenges faced by the public are huge and there is also great potential for change. India can work towards a future with cleaner air by adapting well-planned and long-term solutions. Air pollution currently faced by India is not just an environmental issue but a public health crisis and economic challenge.