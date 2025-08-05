The Global Rep Expands Footprint in South India, Appoints Vartika Chaturvedi to Head Tamil Nadu Sales

New Delhi, 5th August 2025: The Global Rep, a new-age travel distribution and technology company, has announced the appointment of Vartika Chaturvedi, founder of The Resourceful Co, as its Regional Sales Development Partner for Tamil Nadu. In this strategic role, Vartika will spearhead B2B trade engagement and market outreach for The Global Rep’s flagship platforms – ZoTrav and ZoRoam, in one of India’s fastest-growing travel markets.

With over a decade of experience in destination promotions, tourism sales, and industry training, Vartika brings a dynamic and consultative approach to travel trade development. Through her consulting venture, The Resourceful Co, she has built a strong reputation for B2B activation, branding, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at empowering travel professionals.

Her appointment comes at a critical juncture as ZoTrav and ZoRoam continue their expansion into Tier I and Tier II cities across India.

ZoTrav is a curated B2B marketplace offering a wide range of outbound travel products across CIS countries, Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia.

ZoRoam, on the other hand, provides cutting-edge ancillary travel solutions, including international eSIMs and digital connectivity services tailored for tech-forward global travellers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sandeep Khetarpal, Founder & CEO of The Global Rep, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Vartika to our growing network of regional partners. Her strategic mindset, industry knowledge, and strong rapport with travel agents make her an ideal leader to drive our Tamil Nadu operations. With her on board, we look forward to empowering more travel professionals with relevant tools, real-time support, and curated products that resonate with today’s connected traveller.”

This partnership underscores The Global Rep’s commitment to regional specialization, grassroots engagement, and the delivery of scalable, tech-enabled solutions. As the post-pandemic travel landscape evolves, the company continues to build bridges between platforms and professionals, ensuring agents are equipped not only with products but with insights, training, and personalized support.