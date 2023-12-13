13 December, 2023: The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce-community conglomerate, is pleased to announce its onboarding onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a direct seller. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of the Good Glamm Group’s presence in India’s dynamic digital commerce landscape.

The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, is set to revolutionize the digital commerce ecosystem in the country. It aims to create a unified digital network that will empower businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to seamlessly connect with consumers and access a vast ecosystem.

The Good Glamm Group’s decision to join the ONDC Network is aligned with its commitment to innovation and its mission to provide consumers with exceptional beauty and personal care products.

The Group’s participation in the ONDC Network also serves as a prime example of how Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands in India can harness the potential of this Network to their advantage. By becoming a part of this ecosystem, D2C brands can tap into a unified digital network that connects them with a broader consumer base and provides access to cutting-edge digital and technological resources.

The Group aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through disruptive innovations and further expand The Good Glamm Group’s brand division which includes The Good Brand Co’s portfolio brands — MyGlamm, St. Botanica, Organic Harvest, Sirona Hygiene, and The Moms Co. Moreover, with more exciting brands currently in the pipeline for integration with ONDC, the group is poised to extend its reach and offerings within the Network, promising even greater diversity and value to consumers.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see the Good Glamm Group get on board. The Good Glamm Group can now reach a wider customer base nationwide, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the Network.” Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, “We are excited to be a part of the ONDC Network, which represents a significant step forward in the digital commerce landscape of India. This collaboration aligns with The Good Glamm Group’s vision to provide consumers with top-quality beauty and personal care products and offers an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging the ONDC Network’s capabilities to enhance our digital reach and provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers.”

This move reflects the Good Glamm Group’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and its commitment to delivering value to consumers.

As the Good Glamm Group embarks on this exciting journey with the ONDC Network, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence and looks forward to contributing to the growth and development of India’s digital commerce ecosystem.